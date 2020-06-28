Happy Pride! Today, I thought it was high time we took a look at the utterly fabulous art by Adrian Martin. I found Martin’s prints recently while looking for pride-themed art on Etsy, and I fell instantly in love! He does glorious illustrations of drag queens, in particular the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. His mid-century modern sensibilities mixed with his favorite subjects make for some very powerful, memorable images.
I wasn’t able to find out anything about the artist, so we’ll just have to enjoy his art. Wishing everyone a very happy LGBTQ pride!
You can see all of Adrian Martin’s fabulous art on Instagram and in his Etsy shop.
June 28, 2020 at 7:38 am
Greetings Donna,
Thank you for bringing this wonderful artist in to your spotlight. This is the first I’ve heard/seen Adrian Martin or their works. From the Houston, Texas area, Martin is younger and already a well-established artist*, deftly blending together possibly influences of Dali and Art-Deco in creating his beautiful works of art. The colorful balances in his works are a joy to see.
*profile for this artist on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2Zljrba
Thank you again, Donna, for all you share every day. Hoping a Happy Pride for you as well.
“Cap’n” Toni with my Lady Coco, Maya and Carly Pups, and All the Animal-Kids of the lil Haus…
Pennsylvania….
