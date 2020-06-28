My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Drag Art

Adrian Martin

Happy Pride! Today, I thought it was high time we took a look at the utterly fabulous art by Adrian Martin. I found Martin’s prints recently while looking for pride-themed art on Etsy, and I fell instantly in love! He does glorious illustrations of drag queens, in particular the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. His mid-century modern sensibilities mixed with his favorite subjects make for some very powerful, memorable images.

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the artist, so we’ll just have to enjoy his art. Wishing everyone a very happy LGBTQ pride!

You can see all of Adrian Martin’s fabulous art on Instagram and in his Etsy shop.

WIGS & GRACE packaging – @wigsandgrace Probably one of the coolest projects I've had the pleasure to illustrate and the reason I went to DragCon LA a couple of weeks ago. This is the pattern that goes on the inside of the wig boxes. And if you happened to be in DragCon and walk by the Wigs & Grace booth you probably spotted the Alien/Space theme and these funky characters on the walls! I'll post some photos of the boxes and some more illustrations I did for this project in the next couple of days 😍! Hope you like it! . . . . . #rupaulsdragrace #rpdr #rpdrallstars4 #allstars4 #rupaul #illustration #art #dragqueen #drag #dragracefanart #etsy #gay #lgtbq #lgtb #queer #print #fashion #makeup #wigs #wigsandgrace #hair #alien #space #dragcon #dragconla

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. capn toni old boi night fish
    June 28, 2020 at 7:38 am

    Greetings Donna,

    Thank you for bringing this wonderful artist in to your spotlight. This is the first I’ve heard/seen Adrian Martin or their works. From the Houston, Texas area, Martin is younger and already a well-established artist*, deftly blending together possibly influences of Dali and Art-Deco in creating his beautiful works of art. The colorful balances in his works are a joy to see.

    *profile for this artist on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2Zljrba

    Thank you again, Donna, for all you share every day. Hoping a Happy Pride for you as well.

    “Cap’n” Toni with my Lady Coco, Maya and Carly Pups, and All the Animal-Kids of the lil Haus…
    Pennsylvania….

