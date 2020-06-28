Adrian Martin

Happy Pride! Today, I thought it was high time we took a look at the utterly fabulous art by Adrian Martin. I found Martin’s prints recently while looking for pride-themed art on Etsy, and I fell instantly in love! He does glorious illustrations of drag queens, in particular the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. His mid-century modern sensibilities mixed with his favorite subjects make for some very powerful, memorable images.

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the artist, so we’ll just have to enjoy his art. Wishing everyone a very happy LGBTQ pride!

You can see all of Adrian Martin’s fabulous art on Instagram and in his Etsy shop.