Stick&Dine

Beloved and I have very plain ceramic dishes we bought years ago from Fishs Eddy. We liked them because they went with everything, they’re a good size and weight, they’re very sturdy, and we figured we could always replace something if it broke. (FE has since discontinued them, so there goes that idea.) We are still happy with our basic not-quite-white dishes, but every so often, I get a little drooly over dishes with a fun design.

So when I discovered the miracle that is Stick&Dine, I was over the moon. They sell really cute decal sets that you can add to your dishes or glasses, and the decals are permanent. WAT? They can be attached to many different surfaces, including porcelain, ceramic, glass, wood, and even plastic (as long as it can be heated to 270° F). You can also add them to items like walls and furniture, using a hair dryer and then applying a couple of coats of polyurethane over them to make them permanent.

You can see all the wonderful designs by Stick&Dine on their website and on Instagram.