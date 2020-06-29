Beloved and I have very plain ceramic dishes we bought years ago from Fishs Eddy. We liked them because they went with everything, they’re a good size and weight, they’re very sturdy, and we figured we could always replace something if it broke. (FE has since discontinued them, so there goes that idea.) We are still happy with our basic not-quite-white dishes, but every so often, I get a little drooly over dishes with a fun design.
So when I discovered the miracle that is Stick&Dine, I was over the moon. They sell really cute decal sets that you can add to your dishes or glasses, and the decals are permanent. WAT? They can be attached to many different surfaces, including porcelain, ceramic, glass, wood, and even plastic (as long as it can be heated to 270° F). You can also add them to items like walls and furniture, using a hair dryer and then applying a couple of coats of polyurethane over them to make them permanent.
You can see all the wonderful designs by Stick&Dine on their website and on Instagram.
June 29, 2020 at 6:10 am
Love, love, love these
June 29, 2020 at 11:50 am
It’s such a clever idea! Makes me want to put secret crabs on the undersides of my plates
June 29, 2020 at 12:49 pm
😎
June 29, 2020 at 7:15 am
I like the glasses best of all. I don’t understand the moving objectives but I haven’t had my coffee yet. Hal
June 29, 2020 at 11:50 am
The moving objectives?
June 29, 2020 at 1:06 pm
On the dog plate and the top plate, the decals keep on changing.
June 29, 2020 at 2:28 pm
After going to their website, I understand. You get three different ‘stickers’ you can put them on three different plates or all on one etc. I did bookmark the web site. Without going to the web site, it looked like the stickers moved/changed while looking at them. Hal
June 29, 2020 at 7:44 am
Oh, the little doggy plates…..for small bites! Hahaha! Whew. And it’s only Monday. So cute, Donna.
June 29, 2020 at 11:51 am
I’m glad you love them as much as I do!
June 29, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Now I’m thinking gifts.. Yes Christmas gifts.
June 29, 2020 at 3:17 pm
What an absolutely fantastic idea! Just a couple of months ago we were discussing buying new crockery now the boys are all old enough to not be smashing plates and bowls. I am going to have to explore that website when the time comes.
