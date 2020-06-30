Flights of Imagination

Fintan Magee

If you ever find yourself in the mood for a good muralist, you should head straight to fellow blogger San Piano’s site. That’s where I found today’s amazing artist, Australian painter Fintan Magee. His art is thoughtful and mysterious, and painted on an heroic scale. The artist uses his work to raise awareness around societal issues like climate change and forced human migration.

Like most street artists, Magee started his art career painting, as he describes it, a LOT of graffiti.

“I went to art school when I was in my early 20s and it kind of ruined my graffiti. When I was 25–26, I started to move away from the graffiti aesthetic and apply what I was learning in art school to walls. From here I was able to transition into a more legitimate art career and I started making a full time living from my paintings.” – Fintan Magee interview with IronLak.com

Magee describes himself as a realist painter and a storyteller who watches way too much news. I was intrigued by how much of his work seems to reference water, but when I read that his family house was seriously affected by a flood, it all made sense. Superstorm Sandy had the same effect on how I see things. I have often thought that if I were a painter, water would be a big theme in my work.

You can follow Fintan Magee on his website and on Instagram.