Flights of Imagination

Fintan Magee

If you ever find yourself in the mood for a good muralist, you should head straight to fellow blogger San Piano’s site. That’s where I found today’s amazing artist, Australian painter Fintan Magee. His art is thoughtful and mysterious, and painted on an heroic scale. The artist uses his work to raise awareness around societal issues like climate change and forced human migration.

Like most street artists, Magee started his art career painting, as he describes it, a LOT of graffiti.

“I went to art school when I was in my early 20s and it kind of ruined my graffiti. When I was 25–26, I started to move away from the graffiti aesthetic and apply what I was learning in art school to walls. From here I was able to transition into a more legitimate art career and I started making a full time living from my paintings.”

– Fintan Magee interview with IronLak.com

Magee describes himself as a realist painter and a storyteller who watches way too much news. I was intrigued by how much of his work seems to reference water, but when I read that his family house was seriously affected by a flood, it all made sense. Superstorm Sandy had the same effect on how I see things. I have often thought that if I were a painter, water would be a big theme in my work.

You can follow Fintan Magee on his website and on Instagram.

'Drowning while standing' new mural in Acquapendente, Italy for @urbanvisionfestival In 2016 a report released at the UN climate change conference in Marrakech stated that Young people aged 18-25 say they are more concerned about climate change than the economy, terrorism, unemployment or any other issue. As rising sea levels, increased aridity and coral bleaching become a visible global reality it’s easy for young voters to feel ignored by politicians and policy makers who continually focus on the needs of baby boomers and older voters. As inaction on climate change continues many young people are being locked out of stable employment and housing while being forced to deal with rising education costs and rising sea levels. Many young people now feel unheard, disconnected from politics, and increasingly cynical about the future of the planet. This painting set in the context of the US pulling out of the Paris agreement depicts a young man drowning while standing. His face is incased in plastic as rising water levels engulf his face, suffocate his voice and render him mute and breathless.

Acrylic and oil on canvas. @chanelbronte

Work in progress,

  1. bcparkison
    June 30, 2020 at 8:27 am

    What talent….To work on such a large scale is awesome.

  2. janhaltn
    June 30, 2020 at 8:30 am

    All of them are great. I have done enough research to understand they are done with a agrid. BUT, you still have to create the grid first or at least see it. I just don’t have the ability to look at a large outdoor wall and see a painting on it. BUT I sure do admire those that do. Hal

