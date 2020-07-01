Restorative

Takademe/Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Today, I’m bringing you a beautiful dance documentary, Lincoln Center at the Movies: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. This performance from their 2015 season includes Chroma by Wayne McGregor, Grace by Ronald K. Brown, Takademe by AA Artistic Director Robert Battle, and my personal favorite from their repertoire, Revelations choreographed by Alvin Ailey himself. (Watching Revelations is the best cure for the blues I’ve ever known.) There are also documentary shorts between each of the pieces.

The dancing is spectacular as always, but I found the mini docs really fascinating. The Alvin Ailey company manages to retain many of its dancers, teachers, and administrators for decades. I always think that speaks volumes about a company, whether in or out of the arts.

Ever since the first Ailey performance I saw when I was a student, I’ve associated the company with musicality. Their choreography and their dancers seem more connected to their music than in other dance companies I’ve seen. There’s just something extra special about them.

You can view the entire film below, and you can learn more about the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.