Etsomnia™ 273: Your Biggest Fan

The minute the weather starts getting steamy, I start reaching for my beloved hand fans. I keep one (or two) in every purse, and I used to have one for every occasion and outfit. Unfortunately, I’ve loved some of them right into the ground. So it’s time for some new fan finery! I always feel like they make a special accessory for a fancy event, and being a Woman of a Certain Age, they are plenty practical as well as adding a little pizzazz (have I really reached the age where I can use words like pizzazz non-ironically?) to your personal style. I also love that they’re an inexpensive way to dress up an outfit.

That little pop of color makes this one extra awesome! I’d carry this with everything. By FANCYHandFans

I’m a real sucker for a hand-painted fan! By ThePoppyFlower

If you’re going to carry a clacker fan, it may as well be self aware.

This African fan is making me happy! By AhumaDesigns

This one is in my shopping cart! By ZenMR

If Rexulti made hand fans.

I love Memphis style! By LaFolleFans

I don’t think this one would survive a week in my purse, but it’s soooo cool! By AbanicosDeAnita

But how on earth did they get my Nana’s kitchen wallpaper?

(GASP!) Want, want, want… By FANSofSPAINshop

This is a lot of luck, but for a parade or festival, it would be magnificent! By Fansay

Also clearly intended for festival use…

Another unique fan by ThePoppyFlower

Yes!!!! By FANCYHandFans

Derp makes a surprise appearance.