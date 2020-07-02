Etsomnia™ 273: Your Biggest Fan

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The minute the weather starts getting steamy, I start reaching for my beloved hand fans. I keep one (or two) in every purse, and I used to have one for every occasionand outfit. Unfortunately, I’ve loved some of them right into the ground. So it’s time for some new fan finery! I always feel like they make a special accessory for a fancy event, and being a Woman of a Certain Age, they are plenty practical as well as adding a little pizzazz (have I really reached the age where I can use words like pizzazz non-ironically?) to your personal style. I also love that they’re an inexpensive way to dress up an outfit.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!