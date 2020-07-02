Etsomnia™ 273: Your Biggest Fan

My OBT

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The minute the weather starts getting steamy, I start reaching for my beloved hand fans. I keep one (or two) in every purse, and I used to have one for every occasion and outfit. Unfortunately, I’ve loved some of them right into the ground. So it’s time for some new fan finery! I always feel like they make a special accessory for a fancy event, and being a Woman of a Certain Age, they are plenty practical as well as adding a little pizzazz (have I really reached the age where I can use words like pizzazz non-ironically?) to your personal style. I also love that they’re an inexpensive way to dress up an outfit.

That little pop of color makes this one extra awesome! I’d carry this with everything. By FANCYHandFans
I’m a real sucker for a hand-painted fan! By ThePoppyFlower
If you’re going to carry a clacker fan, it may as well be self aware.
This African fan is making me happy! By AhumaDesigns
This one is in my shopping cart! By ZenMR
If Rexulti made hand fans.
I love Memphis style! By LaFolleFans
I don’t think this one would survive a week in my purse, but it’s soooo cool! By AbanicosDeAnita
But how on earth did they get my Nana’s kitchen wallpaper?
(GASP!) Want, want, want… By FANSofSPAINshop
This is a lot of luck, but for a parade or festival, it would be magnificent! By Fansay
Also clearly intended for festival use…
Another unique fan by ThePoppyFlower
Yes!!!! By FANCYHandFans
Derp makes a surprise appearance.

