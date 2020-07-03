My OBT

New Panama

The Panama Canal has gotten a facelift. The new process helps conserve water and reduce waste while making the canal more conducive to passage by larger vessels. This may not sound that exciting, but I promise you the video below is positively amazing.

The changes were actually implemented a few years ago, but this is the first I’m hearing of them. I do love a good engineering marvel! The process is really fascinating, even if you’re not an engineering or shipping geek. I hope you find it as interesting as I did!

You can learn more on the Canal de Panamá  website.

  1. janhaltn
    July 3, 2020 at 7:23 am

    First time in all my years that I have seen the Panama Cana view like today. For some reason I thought it was much larger. The cams did not seem to be working this AM but will check back later. Enjoyed it. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 3, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Very well done. I’m sending this on to my son as there is a chance he will be going through this in the future

