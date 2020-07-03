New Panama

The Panama Canal has gotten a facelift. The new process helps conserve water and reduce waste while making the canal more conducive to passage by larger vessels. This may not sound that exciting, but I promise you the video below is positively amazing.

The changes were actually implemented a few years ago, but this is the first I’m hearing of them. I do love a good engineering marvel! The process is really fascinating, even if you’re not an engineering or shipping geek. I hope you find it as interesting as I did!

You can learn more on the Canal de Panamá website.