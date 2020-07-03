New Panama

The Panama Canal has gotten a facelift. The new process helps conserve water and reduce waste while making the canal more conducive to passage by larger vessels. This may not sound that exciting, but I promise you the video below is positively amazing.
The changes were actually implemented a few years ago, but this is the first I’m hearing of them. I do love a good engineering marvel! The process is really fascinating, even if you’re not an engineering or shipping geek. I hope you find it as interesting as I did!
You can learn more on the Canal de Panamá website.
July 3, 2020 at 7:23 am
First time in all my years that I have seen the Panama Cana view like today. For some reason I thought it was much larger. The cams did not seem to be working this AM but will check back later. Enjoyed it. Hal
July 3, 2020 at 10:49 am
I’m glad you liked it. It’s so impressive!
July 3, 2020 at 10:57 am
By the way, I checked and the webcams are working now. Of course, this video only shows the Agua Clara lock. There are five more locks, so it is much bigger than can be seen in this video.
July 3, 2020 at 7:45 am
Very well done. I’m sending this on to my son as there is a chance he will be going through this in the future
July 3, 2020 at 10:50 am
I would love to make that trip. Must be so interesting!
