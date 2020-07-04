My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Beautiful

It’s the Fourth of July, and I’ve been wracking my poor brain trying to figure out what on earth to post. Happily, after weeks of worrying, YouTube solved my problem for me. Here’s America the Beautiful sung by Ray Charles. It’s definitely the best this song has ever sounded!

I feel like we’ve all got a complicated relationship with our country right now, but I hope this beautiful music reminds us of all we love about it and of all we can be. Wishing everyone a very safe, happy, healthy Fourth of July. Take it away, Ray!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “The Beautiful

  1. Sheree
    July 4, 2020 at 6:01 am

    Happy 4th July to you too!

  2. janhaltn
    July 4, 2020 at 6:26 am

    I would like to recommend you check this out also:

    https://www.yourclassical.org/story/2020/07/01/fourth-of-july-with-the-tabernacle-choir-at-temple-square?utm_campaign=YC_Newsletter_20200703&utm_medium=email&utm_source=sfmc_Newsletter&utm_content=&utm_term=52033378

    But, I totally enjoyed Donna’s pick also. YES, he does a great job with it. Totally enjoyed both this AM.

    Yes, this is a great day in my life. I look forward to this day all year. There is so much to give thanks to a great America. Hal

  3. StellaKate Blue
    July 4, 2020 at 6:43 am

    Great version!

  4. loisajay
    July 4, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Happy Fourth, Donna!

