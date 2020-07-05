My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Revival

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

It takes a special kind of person to make it your life’s work to restore the artworks of others. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Michael Gallagher has done just that. He and his staff spent 10 months restoring this 1660 painting by Charles Le Brun’s of Everhard Jabach and His Family.

Gallagher, looking like he might have stepped out of an antique painting himself, explains the tedious, meticulous process of restoring a masterpiece. You must have to have a lot of love and reverence for art to devote your life to such painstaking work.

The process in a nutshell is this: first, while upright, the painting’s varnish is removed. Then, the painting is turned over and removed from its stretchers. The canvas structure is repaired, using moisture, pressure, and heat. Once the structural intervention is complete, the work is turned over and restretched. Once mounted, the painting receives its first layer of new varnish. This is when the paint is lovingly restored in a process called inpainting. Once the paint has been repaired, the work gets a final coat of spray varnish. 

You can watch all of the MetCollects videos on The Met Museum’s YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Revival

Leave a comment

  1. yfaus
    July 5, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Thank you Donna for MyOBT! I so Look forward to this treat everyday……

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 5, 2020 at 7:38 am

    The process is pretty amazing and the transformation impressive. I always marvel at the skill and patience of the people undertaking restoration work but can you also imagine the trepidation and steely nerves required? I mean, what if you get hired to restore an incredibly important and expensive painting and you have a really bad day at work and turn it into Potato Jesus?

  3. bcparkison
    July 5, 2020 at 9:41 am

    The need for complete confidence in your ability to work.

  4. Katie Corcoran Lyons
    July 5, 2020 at 10:39 am

    If I’d have known this was a thing when I was deciding about college, I would have definitely done this.

  5. janhaltn
    July 5, 2020 at 11:59 am

    A very long time ago about 1955 the St. Louis Art Museum had large window where you could stand and watch them restore various works of art. There was no sound. There was a time limit if there was more than one person wanting to watch. Without sound it was not near as interesting as the work today. But it did seem they worked on one square inch at a time. NO, I would never have the skill or patience to do that type of work but I sure do love to watch it being done. I wonder if that window is still in the museum. If I ever get back there I will search for it. Thanks Donna for giving us this today. Hal

