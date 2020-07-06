Today, I bring you a wonderful documentary from 2011 called Jig. The doc is about the Irish dancing competition world, and it’s absolutely fascinating.

I found this film in kind of a circuitous way. I first came across the short dance video below, called Steps. I was amazed by the dancing, but I wasn’t able to . find out anything about how the group was formed. They seemed to be random dancers put together just for this video. So I started to hunt down the individual dancers. I started with the striking lead of Steps, Shane McAvinchey, and that’s where I came across Jig. Here’s the video that started it all.

Now, for Jig. The film follows a group of 11-21 year-olds (and their families) competing for a world title at the annual Irish Dancing Championships. McAvinchey is the dancer from Ireland who teaches the Russian team, and he’s adorable.