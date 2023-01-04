Les Plus Petits Boutiques

Catherine Mooghis, A.K.A. Mooghiscath

Today, we’re exploring the incredible 1/24th scale art by miniaturist Catherine Mooghis. I don’t know how I first came across her website, but there’s not much information there, just some truly amazing photos of her work. Mooghis’s miniature creations are all wonderful, but I’m especially in love with her (very) small French village, filled with shops I’m dying to visit. Here’s what I’ve learned about the artist: She’s been creating miniatures for nearly 20 years, and everything she makes is 100% handmade.

“I love testing all possible techniques and escaping through my creations. The miniature allows [me] to work a multitude of various materials. One is at the same time architect, dressmaker, carpenter, painter, [and] potter.” – Catherine Mooghis

According to Mooghis, each complete piece takes months or even years to complete. Looking at the level of detail she employs and considering that every single item is made by her, I can understand why! In addition to her little French village, she has also done a number of scenes inspired by children’s stories including Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, and Pinocchio. Mooghis has also recently been working on an urbex-style abandoned mansion that I find thoroughly fascinating. Who knew garbage could be so interesting?

You can see all of Catherine Mooghis’s amazing miniatures on her Google site and on Instagram.