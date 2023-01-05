Etsomnia™ 352: Entering the Magentaverse

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
For the first Etsomnia of 2023, I thought it fitting to explore the Etsy offerings featuring the Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta. It’s a color I have widely ignored, but I truly do like it. Here’s their (fruity) description of the shade:
“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision. Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength. Tapping into the experimental spirit of Viva Magenta, Pantone explores the dynamic between Aritficial Intelligence and human creativity to create “The Magentaverse.”
December 8, 2022 at 9:40 am
Heck, I just enjoyed reading that last paragraph over and over again: nuanced, carmine, straddled, fist in a glove–gracious!
