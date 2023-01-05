Etsomnia™ 352: Entering the Magentaverse

BesiDesign

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Very cool lips pillow above by BesiDesign

For the first Etsomnia of 2023, I thought it fitting to explore the Etsy offerings featuring the Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta. It’s a color I have widely ignored, but I truly do like it. Here’s their (fruity) description of the shade:

“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision. Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength. Tapping into the experimental spirit of Viva Magenta, Pantone explores the dynamic between Aritficial Intelligence and human creativity to create “The Magentaverse.” – Pantone on Instagram

I did try to find less wonderful options in magenta, but I pretty much struck out. That’s really saying something! There were home decor items aplenty ranging from the artful pop of color to a full-on commitment to the bit. I found clothing items in both the practical and impractical categories. Beautiful jewels, interesting decor, cute accessories, and some, you know, other stuff as well.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!

One of my favorite tricks for incorporating a color into my design without having to do a full redecorate is to use table runners, and this one’s a beaut! By CapKarinsTreasures

If you’ve got the figure for it, this party dress is a knock-out! By GotikaViktoriaBlack

Sexy vintage microphone digital print. By IncomparablePrints

Gorgeous Alpaca throw in all the hot colors. By TravellingAlpaca

Gorgeous magenta fluorite obelisks. By ImmaRockstor (such a great shop name!)

I love these Asian-influenced earrings! By Tikscreatifs

Magenta elephant, for when you’re tipsy but also too bougie to see pink elephants.

Very stylish single-line digital art print. By PrintableCraftCo

Organic lipstick in shade Mine by BlinkingOwlAcres

Coasters are such a good way to throw in some color without having to commit. By UncommonArtDecor

Very cheerful coffee and tea cups watercolor print. By SketchesAndWashes

I love the fabric and that sweep! By BlackSwanDesignStore

Very handsome velvet throw pillow. By SmithyHomeCouture

If you’re going to do magenta wallpaper, this is a super-stylish option! By SponnflowerHome

Stunning silk saree. From ImpressiveDeals