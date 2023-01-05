My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 352: Entering the Magentaverse

BesiDesign

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Very cool lips pillow above by BesiDesign

For the first Etsomnia of 2023, I thought it fitting to explore the Etsy offerings featuring the Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta. It’s a color I have widely ignored, but I truly do like it. Here’s their (fruity) description of the shade:

“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision. Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength. Tapping into the experimental spirit of Viva Magenta, Pantone explores the dynamic between Aritficial Intelligence and human creativity to create “The Magentaverse.”

– Pantone on Instagram

I did try to find less wonderful options in magenta, but I pretty much struck out. That’s really saying something! There were home decor items aplenty ranging from the artful pop of color to a full-on commitment to the bit. I found clothing items in both the practical and impractical categories. Beautiful jewels, interesting decor, cute accessories, and some, you know, other stuff as well.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!

One of my favorite tricks for incorporating a color into my design without having to do a full redecorate is to use table runners, and this one’s a beaut! By CapKarinsTreasures
If you’ve got the figure for it, this party dress is a knock-out! By GotikaViktoriaBlack
Sexy vintage microphone digital print. By IncomparablePrints
Gorgeous Alpaca throw in all the hot colors. By TravellingAlpaca
Gorgeous magenta fluorite obelisks. By ImmaRockstor (such a great shop name!)
I love these Asian-influenced earrings! By Tikscreatifs
Magenta elephant, for when you’re tipsy but also too bougie to see pink elephants.
Very stylish single-line digital art print. By PrintableCraftCo
Organic lipstick in shade Mine by BlinkingOwlAcres
Coasters are such a good way to throw in some color without having to commit. By UncommonArtDecor
Very cheerful coffee and tea cups watercolor print. By SketchesAndWashes
I love the fabric and that sweep! By BlackSwanDesignStore
Very handsome velvet throw pillow. By SmithyHomeCouture
If you’re going to do magenta wallpaper, this is a super-stylish option! By SponnflowerHome
Stunning silk saree. From ImpressiveDeals

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 352: Entering the Magentaverse

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    December 8, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Heck, I just enjoyed reading that last paragraph over and over again: nuanced, carmine, straddled, fist in a glove–gracious!

    Like

    Reply

