Giving Calendar

The Ugly Volvo

What a great idea to get the year started! This is from an article by Raquel D’Apice, the blogger behind The Ugly Volvo, about which I’ve written before. Today’s cool thing is based on the idea of an Advent calendar, but rather than delivering tiny gifts, it reminds the user to make donations (money, time, blood, etc.) every month. The calendar allows you to see how much you’re giving back each month, and I feel like the visual representation will make me better at being a consistent giver.

Here’s the article on Ugly Volvo. It’s a fun, short read.

D’Apice’s starting goal is for each monthly pocket to have at least 4 donation notes in it. That seems like a reasonable baseline. I’m planning on making myself one. How do you keep track of your donations?

