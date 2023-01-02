My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Giving Calendar

The Ugly Volvo

What a great idea to get the year started! This is from an article by Raquel D’Apice, the blogger behind The Ugly Volvo, about which I’ve written before. Today’s cool thing is based on the idea of an Advent calendar, but rather than delivering tiny gifts, it reminds the user to make donations (money, time, blood, etc.) every month. The calendar allows you to see how much you’re giving back each month, and I feel like the visual representation will make me better at being a consistent giver.

Here’s the article on Ugly Volvo. It’s a fun, short read.

D’Apice’s starting goal is for each monthly pocket to have at least 4 donation notes in it. That seems like a reasonable baseline. I’m planning on making myself one. How do you keep track of your donations?

You can see all of the excellent articles by Raquel D’Apice on The Ugly Volvo website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Giving Calendar

  1. janhaltn
    January 2, 2023 at 9:10 am

    I like the idea. It just is not for me. I help those I can help. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 2, 2023 at 11:08 am

    What a great idea! I tend to make big donations at set points in the year but I like this idea of making smaller donations each month and to think of non-monetary donations too.

  3. swallowridge2
    January 2, 2023 at 7:52 pm

    Sweet idea. My financial donations are recurring automatic payments but I’m sure I could use something like this for those “acts of kindness” ideas.

