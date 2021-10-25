Adele Again

I am completely delighted to bring to you the newest single by the incomparable Adele. I never get tired of that girl’s voice! She’s got a new look, having lost an incredible amount of weight, but happily it didn’t change her sound. Adele says this album is more about the (reportedly amicable) breakup of her marriage from her son’s perspective. And her lyrics are every bit as magical and gut wrenching as they ever were:
There ain’t no gold in this river
That I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drownin’ in the silence
Baby, let me in
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
You can hear all of Adele’s wonderful music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow her on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Since this duet with Taylor Swift, Exile, was also released last week, I thought it made a good companion piece to Easy on Me. Enjoy!
October 25, 2021 at 7:44 am
I have been a huge fan of Adele since she first came out. Great voice. Great music. She always reminded me of Kate Smith. Don’t know who is Kate Smith – try this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzG6vIE6BGc Hal
October 25, 2021 at 8:44 am
Pc on the blink and can’t do much on phone..sorry
October 25, 2021 at 1:18 pm
I am glad Adele is back. She has such a sultry, soulful, emotive voice.
