Adele Again

I am completely delighted to bring to you the newest single by the incomparable Adele. I never get tired of that girl’s voice! She’s got a new look, having lost an incredible amount of weight, but happily it didn’t change her sound. Adele says this album is more about the (reportedly amicable) breakup of her marriage from her son’s perspective. And her lyrics are every bit as magical and gut wrenching as they ever were:

There ain’t no gold in this river

That I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can’t bring myself to swim

When I am drownin’ in the silence

Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

You can hear all of Adele’s wonderful music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow her on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Since this duet with Taylor Swift, Exile, was also released last week, I thought it made a good companion piece to Easy on Me. Enjoy!