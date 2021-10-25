My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Adele Again

by

I am completely delighted to bring to you the newest single by the incomparable Adele. I never get tired of that girl’s voice! She’s got a new look, having lost an incredible amount of weight, but happily it didn’t change her sound. Adele says this album is more about the (reportedly amicable) breakup of her marriage from her son’s perspective. And her lyrics are every bit as magical and gut wrenching as they ever were:

There ain’t no gold in this river
That I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drownin’ in the silence
Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me

You can hear all of Adele’s wonderful music on her YouTube channel, and you can follow her on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Since this duet with Taylor Swift, Exile, was also released last week, I thought it made a good companion piece to Easy on Me. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Adele Again

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 25, 2021 at 7:44 am

    I have been a huge fan of Adele since she first came out. Great voice. Great music. She always reminded me of Kate Smith. Don’t know who is Kate Smith – try this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzG6vIE6BGc Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 25, 2021 at 8:44 am

    Pc on the blink and can’t do much on phone..sorry

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 25, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    I am glad Adele is back. She has such a sultry, soulful, emotive voice.

    Like

    Reply

