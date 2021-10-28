Etsomnia™ 325: The Glass Menagerie

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I recently found myself on the hunt for a miniature glass animal, and everything I found delighted me. I thought it would be fun to share! F.Y.I., in my book, there are no bad glass creatures. There are pieces that make me go ooooh! and pieces that make me go hahahahaha! Either way, I’m happy.

There’s good derp and bad derp. This is good derp! (animal wheelchair): https://www.etsy.com/listing/921589308/glass-horse-figurine-blown-glass-horse

Noodle beast: https://www.etsy.com/listing/536306774/vintage-horse-figurine-pink-art-glass

Want! https://www.etsy.com/listing/1082478303/hermit-crab-3-variants-glass-animal

Lovable glass derpery: Seahorse Edition. By OriginalCzechGlass (as are the adorable zebras at the top!)

Look! A Noodle Beast! (The description says ‘horse,’ but I’m not convinced.)

What skill! By BlownGlassFigurines

Another one from OriginalCzechGlass. I can’t help it. They’re just so stinkin’ cute!

I know someone who would LOVE this! By ZOOCRAFTShop

OMG, this smiling snail made me so happy! By Cuteglassanimals

I love the use of color here! By sansukjai

I knew saying that I liked all glass creatures was going to come back to bite me in the ass…

What incredible tension they achieved! By RussianMiniatures

This is really amazing. By PrettyFigurines (who also make this adorable guy!)

I just love this composition! By MauiGreenstone

Why are octopuses so damned cool? By MiniatureGlass

Just incredible! By Glassko

Just stunning! I love the pose! By BlownGlassFigurines

Okay, no, it’s not an animal. Who cares? It’s so damned cute! By OVGlassArtStudio