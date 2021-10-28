My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 325: The Glass Menagerie

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I recently found myself on the hunt for a miniature glass animal, and everything I found delighted me. I thought it would be fun to share! F.Y.I., in my book, there are no bad glass creatures. There are pieces that make me go ooooh! and pieces that make me go hahahahaha! Either way, I’m happy.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

There’s good derp and bad derp. This is good derp! (animal wheelchair): https://www.etsy.com/listing/921589308/glass-horse-figurine-blown-glass-horse
Noodle beast: https://www.etsy.com/listing/536306774/vintage-horse-figurine-pink-art-glass
Want! https://www.etsy.com/listing/1082478303/hermit-crab-3-variants-glass-animal

Lovable glass derpery: Seahorse Edition. By OriginalCzechGlass (as are the adorable zebras at the top!)
Look! A Noodle Beast! (The description says ‘horse,’ but I’m not convinced.)
What skill! By BlownGlassFigurines
Another one from OriginalCzechGlass. I can’t help it. They’re just so stinkin’ cute!
I know someone who would LOVE this! By ZOOCRAFTShop
OMG, this smiling snail made me so happy! By Cuteglassanimals
I love the use of color here! By sansukjai
I knew saying that I liked all glass creatures was going to come back to bite me in the ass…
What incredible tension they achieved! By RussianMiniatures
This is really amazing. By PrettyFigurines (who also make this adorable guy!)
I just love this composition! By MauiGreenstone
Why are octopuses so damned cool? By MiniatureGlass
Just incredible! By Glassko
Just stunning! I love the pose! By BlownGlassFigurines
Okay, no, it’s not an animal. Who cares? It’s so damned cute! By OVGlassArtStudio

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 325: The Glass Menagerie

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 28, 2021 at 8:45 am

    They are cute and used to be every where . But then…I don’t do much shopping and they may still be every where.

  2. janhaltn
    October 28, 2021 at 10:57 am

    They are not everywhere in or out of Walmart. But, they are super cute and I would like a couple in my house to remind me of the old days. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 28, 2021 at 11:54 am

    These are all delightful. Like you, I don’t mind if miniature glass figures are a bit wonky. There is just so much charm inherent in being able to shape glass like this on such a small scale.

