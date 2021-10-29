Move Over, Casper

Rather than posting something scary (since I know some of my favorite readers aren’t huge fans of Halloween…), I thought I’d share something adorable-yet-Halloween-appropriate. These are the little (life-affirming) ghost sculptures by Swedish sculptor Lisa Agnetun, and I simply can’t get enough!

“They’re dead souls, and I think it’s a challenge to make them come alive. It also gives me great pleasure and even hope to make this strong symbol of death into something playful and not scary at all… Every time I open my kiln, I want to find new exciting things that I haven’t seen before. The ghosts are the only pieces that really stick with me. They’re all unique and keep evolving along with my other work, so there’s no chance for me to get bored with them.”

Each of Agnetun’s tiny ghosties is wheel-thrown, sculpted, and painted by hand, and I think they’re just wonderful. They’ve go so much personality!

You can see all of Lisa Agnetun’s adorable sculptures on her website and on Instagram, and you can get your own on Etsy.