My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Move Over, Casper

8 Comments

Rather than posting something scary (since I know some of my favorite readers aren’t huge fans of Halloween…), I thought I’d share something adorable-yet-Halloween-appropriate. These are the little (life-affirming) ghost sculptures by Swedish sculptor Lisa Agnetun, and I simply can’t get enough!

“They’re dead souls, and I think it’s a challenge to make them come alive. It also gives me great pleasure and even hope to make this strong symbol of death into something playful and not scary at all… Every time I open my kiln, I want to find new exciting things that I haven’t seen before. The ghosts are the only pieces that really stick with me. They’re all unique and keep evolving along with my other work, so there’s no chance for me to get bored with them.”

Each of Agnetun’s tiny ghosties is wheel-thrown, sculpted, and painted by hand, and I think they’re just wonderful. They’ve go so much personality!

You can see all of Lisa Agnetun’s adorable sculptures on her website and on Instagram, and you can get your own on Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Move Over, Casper

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 29, 2021 at 6:31 am

    These are adorable. I, of course, love how tiny they are. I think they a collection of them could form something like a Halloween “advent” calendar with one appearing in the house each day of October. Or they could be hidden around the house for a tiny ghost treasure hunt.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    October 29, 2021 at 7:48 am

    Now those are cute. Yes, I would like them in my house. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. lois
    October 29, 2021 at 8:54 am

    These are adorable! Shame about that store copycatting, though. Not flattering.

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    October 29, 2021 at 8:59 am

    Me too.. they are really cute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

