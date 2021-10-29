Move Over, Casper

Rather than posting something scary (since I know some of my favorite readers aren’t huge fans of Halloween…), I thought I’d share something adorable-yet-Halloween-appropriate. These are the little (life-affirming) ghost sculptures by Swedish sculptor Lisa Agnetun, and I simply can’t get enough!
“They’re dead souls, and I think it’s a challenge to make them come alive. It also gives me great pleasure and even hope to make this strong symbol of death into something playful and not scary at all… Every time I open my kiln, I want to find new exciting things that I haven’t seen before. The ghosts are the only pieces that really stick with me. They’re all unique and keep evolving along with my other work, so there’s no chance for me to get bored with them.”
Each of Agnetun’s tiny ghosties is wheel-thrown, sculpted, and painted by hand, and I think they’re just wonderful. They’ve go so much personality!
You can see all of Lisa Agnetun’s adorable sculptures on her website and on Instagram, and you can get your own on Etsy.
These are adorable. I, of course, love how tiny they are. I think they a collection of them could form something like a Halloween “advent” calendar with one appearing in the house each day of October. Or they could be hidden around the house for a tiny ghost treasure hunt.
You are so clever. I really like your idea about a Halloween Advent calendar.
I wish I had thought of it before now. Can I trust myself to remember for next year? Ha ha!
We’ll tell Donna to remind us! 😉😁
Now those are cute. Yes, I would like them in my house. Hal
Your Halloween present, Hal! Let’s buy some for each other!!
These are adorable! Shame about that store copycatting, though. Not flattering.
Me too.. they are really cute.
