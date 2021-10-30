My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Costume Masters

by 1 Comment

 

tentacle-19

Tentacle Studio

10/24/16: Today, I want to explore the wonderful world of Tentacle Studio in Amsterdam. A happy collaboration between Bev Shalts, a master tailor, and classically-trained sculptor Mike Petty, the duo have spent the last 25 years taking all that combined knowledge and putting it to spectacular use, creating professional-grade costumes, props and set pieces. Their amazing costumes range from Lion King-type masks to magnificent eagle wings to chess piece headdresses, and much, much more. The studio also produces loads of custom work, and has done pieces for Lady Gaga and Ke$ha, theater and ballet companies, and a wide variety of corporate clients including Coca-Cola and Ikea.

I recommend you go check out the costume pieces for sale in their Etsy shop. I hope you enjoy looking through the amazing work produced by Tentacle Studio as much as I did!

All images property of Tentacle Studio, used with permission.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laa9FYRnheQ

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Costume Masters

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 30, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Funny; Got me to smile this morning. My favorite is missing. The Playboy club bunnies. I would like to see a model wear this: https://myobt.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/tentacle-9.jpg 🙂 Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.