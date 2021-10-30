Repost: Costume Masters

10/24/16: Today, I want to explore the wonderful world of Tentacle Studio in Amsterdam. A happy collaboration between Bev Shalts, a master tailor, and classically-trained sculptor Mike Petty, the duo have spent the last 25 years taking all that combined knowledge and putting it to spectacular use, creating professional-grade costumes, props and set pieces. Their amazing costumes range from Lion King-type masks to magnificent eagle wings to chess piece headdresses, and much, much more. The studio also produces loads of custom work, and has done pieces for Lady Gaga and Ke$ha, theater and ballet companies, and a wide variety of corporate clients including Coca-Cola and Ikea.

I recommend you go check out the costume pieces for sale in their Etsy shop. I hope you enjoy looking through the amazing work produced by Tentacle Studio as much as I did!

All images property of Tentacle Studio, used with permission.