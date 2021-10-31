My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Terrifying Treats

by 2 Comments

10/4/16: Today, I want to showcase some of the scary-themed snacks and treats on Etsy. We’re on the fence about what to do for Halloween, and I briefly considered a party. We have concluded it’s an impractical idea this year, but I found so many wonderful things, I thought you might want to consider them for your Halloween party. These are the most fun, best-looking, spookiest noms to be had on Etsy, and I think you’re going to be impressed!

If you order any of them, please report back on what you think of their flavor and quality. I’ve chosen the prettiest ones, but I would love to know how they taste!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Terrifying Treats

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 31, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Casper wins again – Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    October 31, 2021 at 8:10 am

    We don’t do Halloween though I do leave some home-made treats for the few kids that live in my block. The remainder goes to those elderly neighbours who live on their own.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.