Repost: Terrifying Treats

10/4/16: Today, I want to showcase some of the scary-themed snacks and treats on Etsy. We’re on the fence about what to do for Halloween, and I briefly considered a party. We have concluded it’s an impractical idea this year, but I found so many wonderful things, I thought you might want to consider them for your Halloween party. These are the most fun, best-looking, spookiest noms to be had on Etsy, and I think you’re going to be impressed!
If you order any of them, please report back on what you think of their flavor and quality. I’ve chosen the prettiest ones, but I would love to know how they taste!
October 31, 2021 at 7:51 am
Casper wins again – Hal
October 31, 2021 at 8:10 am
We don’t do Halloween though I do leave some home-made treats for the few kids that live in my block. The remainder goes to those elderly neighbours who live on their own.
