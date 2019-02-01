My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Walk With the Elephants

by 4 Comments

We’ve got (happy) family things going on this weekend, so my posts will be a bit on the brief side. Hope you enjoy them nonetheless!

Photo by Ray in Manila on Foter.com / CC BY

This is a great find shamelessly stolen from the lovely Andrea who writes the ARHtistic License blog. On Fridays, she publishes “Creative Juice,” an awesome list of internet finds. Check it out!

Today, I am thrilled to bring you an amazing virtual reality video that allows you to walk with elephants. This is turning out to be something of a large animal kind of a week! National Geographic produced and hosts the VR experience which allows you to get very close to African elephants in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.

“This is the second episode of “The Okavango Experience,” a 360-degree, virtual reality series following National Geographic Society’s Okavango Wilderness Project. An international team of scientists, guides, and support staff, led by conservation biologist Steve Boyes, is exploring and surveying the Okavango River Basin, which stretches from southern Angola, through a narrow strip of Namibia, and into the delta of northern Botswana.”

National Geographic

If you have a VR headset, Nat Geo recommends you view the video that way, but you can still enjoy it if all you have is a computer or phone!

You can view the video and read more about the project on the Nat Geo Okavango Wilderness page. You can also view episode 1 here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Walk With the Elephants

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    February 1, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Cool! For the first time ever I am wishing I had a VR headset!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    February 1, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Will I love elephants. Will check into this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.