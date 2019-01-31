Etsomnia™ 212: For the Birds

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
With the exception of penguins, I was never really much into birds. And after a terrible experience with cryptococcos, a disease which comes from a bird-borne fungus, I was positively repelled by the things. But once we fell in love with our little house near the wildlife refuge and started kayaking among the water birds, all that changed. Mind you, I still find myself holding my breath around pigeons, but I’ve mostly forgiven the rest for trying to kill me. In fact, I now find myself enchanted by the creatures. And Etsy, with its usual wild mix of very, very good and very, very bad, is right there with me!
January 31, 2019 at 7:48 am
There’s a reason Hitchcock made “The Birds.”
January 31, 2019 at 9:44 am
Hahaha!
January 31, 2019 at 8:56 am
Handmade by November is cute Would like one of a chickadee. The necklace is lovely I just don’t wear much jewelry. How cute can you be with a baby all dressed for the Easter parade. Bet she,or he ,is warm.
January 31, 2019 at 9:44 am
That baby costume just did me in!
January 31, 2019 at 9:34 am
First time in a while that I am laughing so hard I can’t finish my coffee. Yes, I am a bird watcher and I love Tits. hal
January 31, 2019 at 9:44 am
And now I’m laughing hard, too!
January 31, 2019 at 9:36 am
I think an entire horror movie could be based around that flesh coloured bird with the large eye and prominent stitches. Judder. I never had much of a view about birds until we emigrated. Encountering unfamiliar birds on a daily basis got me noticing them more and soon I was charmed. When we moved into our current house, we set up a feeding station for the wild birds and my favourite part of my morning routine is drinking my tea while watching jays and cardinals and woodpeckers and all sorts stopping by to visit. I will never be a twitcher though.
January 31, 2019 at 9:47 am
I love that you get to watch them while you have your coffee. We race out of our house to ogle whenever the swans come by or we get a visit from one of the egrets or herons. And Herself feeds the gulls every day.
January 31, 2019 at 10:27 am
Gulls can be pests. I was walloped on the head by one in California a couple of years ago. He grabbed my sandwich and left me with a whacking great bump on my head.
