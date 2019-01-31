My OBT

Etsomnia™ 212: For the Birds

You know how we all have that one cousin? Turns out so does Big Bird.

With the exception of penguins, I was never really much into birds. And after a terrible experience with cryptococcos, a disease which comes from a bird-borne fungus, I was positively repelled by the things. But once we fell in love with our little house near the wildlife refuge and started kayaking among the water birds, all that changed. Mind you, I still find myself holding my breath around pigeons, but I’ve mostly forgiven the rest for trying to kill me. In fact, I now find myself enchanted by the creatures. And Etsy, with its usual wild mix of very, very good and very, very bad, is right there with me!

This is not the first time I’m crushing on something adorable from HandmadeByNovember!

Chicken nose warmer. Huh. I never realized chickens even had noses.

‘Ee’s not dead. ‘Ee’s resting!

Reminds me a little of this style! By DesignerBagsStore

Owl sweatshirt, because weird people get cold, too.

While it’s certainly well done, I can’t imagine who would want it.

I just love this! By MarianaEJewelry

It might be time for an intervention. I just found myself thinking about an “art” exhibit of Etsy uglies.

Rude. (But still funny.)

Do you think this comes in my size? By CrochetedByAna

Terrible waste of diamonds and emeralds, but The Ogling Owl does sound like a children’s book I’d enjoy.

My inner 10-year-old thinks this is hysterical! By Shethatlaughs

Look, it’s a derpakeet!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 212: For the Birds

  1. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    January 31, 2019 at 7:48 am

    There’s a reason Hitchcock made “The Birds.”

    Liked by 1 person

  2. bcparkison
    January 31, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Handmade by November is cute Would like one of a chickadee. The necklace is lovely I just don’t wear much jewelry. How cute can you be with a baby all dressed for the Easter parade. Bet she,or he ,is warm.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. janhaltn
    January 31, 2019 at 9:34 am

    First time in a while that I am laughing so hard I can’t finish my coffee. Yes, I am a bird watcher and I love Tits. hal

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 31, 2019 at 9:36 am

    I think an entire horror movie could be based around that flesh coloured bird with the large eye and prominent stitches. Judder. I never had much of a view about birds until we emigrated. Encountering unfamiliar birds on a daily basis got me noticing them more and soon I was charmed. When we moved into our current house, we set up a feeding station for the wild birds and my favourite part of my morning routine is drinking my tea while watching jays and cardinals and woodpeckers and all sorts stopping by to visit. I will never be a twitcher though.

    Liked by 1 person

