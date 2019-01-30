2018 winner, Sarah Gomez-Lane, 1st Grade, Falls Church, VA

Attention teachers, parents, and unsupervised children surfing the internet: Google is hosting its annual art contest for students from kindergarten through grade 12 who live in one of the 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico or Guam. All entries that incorporate the Google logo and embrace this year’s theme will be considered. The national winner’s art will be featured on the Google homepage. The big winner also gets $30,000 scholarship and their school receives a $50,000 tech grant. If the winner is home-schooled, the grant will to to the non-profit of their choice.

“The 2019 Doodle for Google theme is When I grow up, I hope…

“This year’s theme invites you to show us what you hope for in your future. Classrooms on Mars? Shoes that can fly? Food for everyone? A pill that cures everything? Take your ideas and put them into your Doodle!”

Entries must be received by 8 PM PST on March 18, 2019. For more information about the contest, check out the How it works page. And definitely don’t miss the thoroughly adorable Doodle homepage!