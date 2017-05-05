My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

On Ice

by Leave a comment

 

skateIt’s May. I’m thinking about summer. I’m thinking about sunscreen and bathing suits and frozen cocktails at sunset and dancing all night in the breezes coming off the Great South Bay. I’m not thinking about winter sports. I’m certainly not thinking about ice skating. Until. Until I saw this video in my Facebook feed, and I ended up on my feet, applauding and crying like a crazy person. (I eventually realized they couldn’t see/hear me, and I sat down again. I’m not a complete loon.)

This is the incomparable Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres taking the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo. Prepare to stand. And cheer.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s