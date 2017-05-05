It’s May. I’m thinking about summer. I’m thinking about sunscreen and bathing suits and frozen cocktails at sunset and dancing all night in the breezes coming off the Great South Bay. I’m not thinking about winter sports. I’m certainly not thinking about ice skating. Until. Until I saw this video in my Facebook feed, and I ended up on my feet, applauding and crying like a crazy person. (I eventually realized they couldn’t see/hear me, and I sat down again. I’m not a complete loon.)

This is the incomparable Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres taking the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo. Prepare to stand. And cheer.