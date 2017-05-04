Etsomnia™ 137: May the 4th Be With You

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I am a Star Wars fan from waaay back. Although I wasn’t able to go to the premiere of the first of the movies, my bestie Joe went and brought me a program. It was my prized possession for a long time (and now I wish I’d kept it in a ziploc baggie). So you can imagine my joy when I realized that this year, May 4 falls on a Thursday! Star Wars Etsomnia madness, here we come!
I found a lot of things I loved this week, but in among the awesome was the usual amount of awful and some just plain wrong for fun.
Wrong movie.
Why, yes! I would like a stained glass stormtrooper table lamp. I mean, obviously! By MidianCraftworks
Okay, yes. They’d talked him into the Leia buns. But Barney had to draw the line at the gold bikini! By AegeanDrawn
The placement of the Chewbacca decal just makes it look like you really need a wax.
Leave it to Etsy to turn up a felted baby sarlacc that I actually want! By ClarfyIndustries
Imperial Navy propaganda poster so good, I’m considering signing up! By WonderWaIIArt
Mrs. Bacca had had it. Lice? AGAIN? She didn’t care how much he howled. This time, little Chewy was getting shaved.
I imagine this 4′ tall lawn “art” would work as a Star Wars fan repellent. And the derp doesn’t end there…
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 4, 2017 at 7:26 am
These are great. I love the onesie!
May 4, 2017 at 11:03 am
It’s good stuff!
May 4, 2017 at 9:39 am
Have you seen this?
May 4, 2017 at 11:05 am
That’s fantastic!!!
May 4, 2017 at 12:03 pm
I need a baby sarlecc immediately!
May 4, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Baby sarleccs for everyone!
May 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm
That baby onesie cracked me up! I always love a good pun! Thanks so much for sharing all the good things you post!
May 4, 2017 at 3:34 pm
I’m so glad you’re enjoying the posts! Thanks.
May 4, 2017 at 3:49 pm
I really do like your blog for all the visuals you provide. I read a ton of words and write a ton of words, so it’s really pleasing and relaxing for me to see more images than words. Thanks for providing me with a good break!
