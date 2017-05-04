Etsomnia™ 137: May the 4th Be With You

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am a Star Wars fan from waaay back. Although I wasn’t able to go to the premiere of the first of the movies, my bestie Joe went and brought me a program. It was my prized possession for a long time (and now I wish I’d kept it in a ziploc baggie). So you can imagine my joy when I realized that this year, May 4 falls on a Thursday! Star Wars Etsomnia madness, here we come!

I found a lot of things I loved this week, but in among the awesome was the usual amount of awful and some just plain wrong for fun.

