Etsomnia™ 137: May the 4th Be With You

Yoda’s 23andMe genetic profile came as quite a surprise

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am a Star Wars fan from waaay back. Although I wasn’t able to go to the premiere of the first of the movies, my bestie Joe went and brought me a program. It was my prized possession for a long time (and now I wish I’d kept it in a ziploc baggie). So you can imagine my joy when I realized that this year, May 4 falls on a Thursday! Star Wars Etsomnia madness, here we come!

I found a lot of things I loved this week, but in among the awesome was the usual amount of awful and some just plain wrong for fun.

Wrong movie.

Every little girl I know needs one! By ImBookishandBakewell

Though he tried and tried, Yoda was unable to resist the lure of Movember

Why, yes! I would like a stained glass stormtrooper table lamp. I mean, obviously! By MidianCraftworks

I’ve known a few of those in my day. By LittleLionCubStudio

Okay, yes. They’d talked him into the Leia buns. But Barney had to draw the line at the gold bikini! By AegeanDrawn

The placement of the Chewbacca decal just makes it look like you really need a wax.

Leave it to Etsy to turn up a felted baby sarlacc that I actually want! By ClarfyIndustries

Death Star planter, perfect for the well-meaning black thumb in your life! By RedwoodStoneworks

Imperial Navy propaganda poster so good, I’m considering signing up! By WonderWaIIArt

Mrs. Bacca had had it. Lice? AGAIN? She didn’t care how much he howled. This time, little Chewy was getting shaved.

I imagine this 4′ tall lawn “art” would work as a Star Wars fan repellent. And the derp doesn’t end there

9 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 137: May the 4th Be With You

  1. Karen
    May 4, 2017 at 7:26 am

    These are great. I love the onesie!

  3. everydaystrangeblog
    May 4, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I need a baby sarlecc immediately!

  4. Raylene
    May 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    That baby onesie cracked me up! I always love a good pun! Thanks so much for sharing all the good things you post!

