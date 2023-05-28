Repost: Assorted Highland Characters

5/13/17: My imaginary* friend Laura pointed out that one of the Iris Apfel portraits I posted last week looked like a Hirschfeld. I agreed, then hit Google to find out more. Turns out the portrait is by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. Once I hit upon her Tumblr, I knew I was in love!

(*Okay, as far as I know, Laura’s not technically imaginary. We just haven’t met face to face. Come to think of it, I may be the imaginary one. Existential cleanup in aisle 3…)

Though the artist is just 30**, she has already worked with Disney, Paramount Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, Reel FX, Passion Pictures, and Sony Pictures Animation, to name a few. What a resume! We’re certainly going to be hearing more about her in the future.

(** I mean Meg Park, not Laura. Though she is an artist AND from Scotland, I don’t actually know how old Laura is.)

Here’s a thoroughly charming short film for which Park did the character design, Patrick Osborne’s short film Pearl for Google Spotlight Stories. It’s a really lovely feel-good little film, though how it hasn’t been turned into a car commercial is beyond me.

You can follow Park on Tumblr. And you can follow Laura here!

All images property of Meg Park.