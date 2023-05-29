Repost: Hot Mess for Rent – Terrible Real Estate Photos

5/4/14: New favorite blog, hands down. Terrible Real Estate Agent Photos is fantastic, and the captions are brilliant. I might even love it more than the Terrible Russian Wedding Photos.
I have only one complaint with the site. Sure, some of these are bad or awkward photos, but I would say the majority of them are photos of bad real estate rather than bad photos. For example:
And no matter how majestic the view, I don’t think I’d be able to appreciate seeing it through these windows:
But as much fun as the photos are, the captions are far-and-away the best part. I hope you enjoy all the ridiculousness below. You can follow The Terrible Real Estate Photos account on Instagram.
May 29, 2023 at 9:17 am
Oh, Donna–I cannot stop laughing thinking of sharing a bathroom with Jeff and Tom.
May 29, 2023 at 9:33 am
Good grief
May 29, 2023 at 10:43 am
OMG
May 29, 2023 at 12:32 pm
These are indeed hilarious! i’ll have to look into their Insta more often.
