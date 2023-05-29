My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Hot Mess for Rent – Terrible Real Estate Photos

"Jean-Paul Sartre said “hell is other people”. It is not. Hell is this patio." TerribleRealEstateAgentPhotos.com
TerribleRealEstateAgentPhotos.com

5/4/14: New favorite blog, hands down.  Terrible Real Estate Agent Photos is fantastic, and the captions are brilliant.  I might even love it more than the Terrible Russian Wedding Photos.

I have only one complaint with the site.  Sure, some of these are bad or awkward photos, but I would say the majority of them are photos of bad real estate rather than bad photos.  For example:

"Ideal for those of you with a particularly fast metabolism."
And no matter how majestic the view, I don’t think I’d be able to appreciate seeing it through these windows:

©TerribleRealEstateAgentPhotos.com
“A rare example of what architectural historians refer to as a “fertility window”.”

But as much fun as the photos are, the captions are far-and-away the best part. I hope you enjoy all the ridiculousness below. You can follow The Terrible Real Estate Photos account on Instagram.

©TerribleRealEstateAgentPhotos.com
List of reasons why a room would contain a bucket and be almost entirely laminated:
1. Bad reasons.
"If those are nicotine stains, then that thing on the floor could very well be a lung."
Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Repost: Hot Mess for Rent – Terrible Real Estate Photos

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    May 29, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Oh, Donna–I cannot stop laughing thinking of sharing a bathroom with Jeff and Tom.

  4. swallowridge2
    May 29, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    These are indeed hilarious! i’ll have to look into their Insta more often.

