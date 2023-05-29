Repost: Hot Mess for Rent – Terrible Real Estate Photos

“Jean-Paul Sartre said “hell is other people”. It is not. Hell is this patio.”

TerribleRealEstateAgentPhotos.com

5/4/14: New favorite blog, hands down. Terrible Real Estate Agent Photos is fantastic, and the captions are brilliant. I might even love it more than the Terrible Russian Wedding Photos.

I have only one complaint with the site. Sure, some of these are bad or awkward photos, but I would say the majority of them are photos of bad real estate rather than bad photos. For example:

“Ideal for those of you with a particularly fast metabolism.”

And no matter how majestic the view, I don’t think I’d be able to appreciate seeing it through these windows:

“A rare example of what architectural historians refer to as a “fertility window”.”

But as much fun as the photos are, the captions are far-and-away the best part. I hope you enjoy all the ridiculousness below. You can follow The Terrible Real Estate Photos account on Instagram.

List of reasons why a room would contain a bucket and be almost entirely laminated:

1. Bad reasons.

“If those are nicotine stains, then that thing on the floor could very well be a lung.”