Repost: Down the Rabbit Hole

Well, make me small and call me Alice!

11/8/14: The photos below are of a rabbit hole that leads to a playroom built under a sunken living room (do they even make those anymore?) in a house in Minnesota. The owners initially considered using the space as storage, but their design and engineering firm, Schrader & Companies, had a much, much better idea!

The entryway begins at 4’6″ high, but as you follow the White Rabbit toward the playroom, the tunnel gets smaller, ending at a height of 4′.

“It was quite a feat for the sheet rockers to make this look right.” – Paul Hughes, Schrader Companies

The paintings were designed and executed by Luna Murals, and the interior design & staging was done by Anita Sullivan (who doesn’t seem to have a website). I’m especially impressed with how the oversized teapot at the end of the tunnel adds to the skewed perspective and scale. The tunnel and playroom are accessed from the house’s guest room. I have never been particularly inclined to visit Minnesota (blame Garrison Keillor), but if I could stay in this room, I’d make the trip for sure!

2023 update: Alas, Luna Murals is no more, but there are still some outstanding photos of their projects to be found on Facebook.