Repost: Awesome, Thanks!

Devin Smith

2/25/20: At just 23 years old, artist Devin Smith (A.K.A. Awesome, Thanks) makes mini masterpieces. The young man got his first taste of success at the age of 19 when his diorama fetched $300. The iconic Minocqua, Wisconsin, T-Bird Bridge was being torn down, which inspired him to create a tribute to the structure, warts and all. Smith donated his sculpture to be sold in the silent auction at the town’s annual Beef-A-Rama event (yes, that is a thing), and the sale gave him the confidence to pursue his art.

“I love to bring joy to people. If I have an idea, instead of just telling people about it, I want to show them. I can sit and talk about something for hours, but I prefer just to physically show what I’m talking about. I’m constantly drawing inspiration from that idea – creating a world within a world.” – Devin Smith

Although it’s true that I adore all things miniature, I am particularly charmed by Smith’s unexpected choice of subjects. I also really enjoy how much attention he gives to the aging and wear on his pieces. They truly do look like they’ve been worn down through regular use. I’m entertaining myself imagining a family of Borrowers secretly stealing and using the items.

You can follow Devin Smith on Instagram and Facebook, and you can buy his wonderful creations on Etsy.