Doing Things the Wright Way

Andrew R. Wright

A few years back, I did a post about some of my favorite images of my fashion idol, Iris Apfel. One of the best representations was an illustrated portrait by artist and print maker Andrew R. Wright. Today’s look at his work is long overdue!

Wright’s work doesn’t follow one style. His work doesn’t bear the single signature that most artists feel they need to develop. But there’s still something uniquely him about his work. When asked about his lack of trademark, he had this to say:

“For quite some time this was the only question that mattered to me. In a way it plagued me. I was impatiently searching for that one “thing” that would define my work and make all of the Art Directors I wanted to work with say “We need Andrew R. Wright for that!” In a way I found it with texture, shape, and gradients achieved through a mixture of printmaking techniques (mostly monotypes and block printing). But, I was miserable [because I felt stuck in one way of working]. Now, I’ve gone down a path of not trying to define what I want my work to look like, i.e. trademark. It’s an ethos that doesn’t get me a ton of illustration jobs but I feel that I can sustain a healthy output of work that I’m genuinely proud of. Now I let the work find its own trademark and try not to fret over whether or not it feels like an Andrew R. Wright, because ultimately it will. After all, I’m the one who made it.” – Andrew Wright to the Art in Unison blog

You can follow the very-talented Andrew R. Wright on his website, and on Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.

https://www.andrewrwright.com/2017/7/30/toucan-limited-edition-print-available-in-the-shop