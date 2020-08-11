I saw something so gorgeous and life-affirming last night, I just had to share it. Of course, I’m always a sucker for good nature videos, and when you add in the birth of gorgeous baby animals, I’m done for.

This is a web series on BBC Earth’s YouTube channel called Tigers About the House. No, Carole Baskin isn’t involved. British big cat vet Giles Clark decided to hand-raise two Sumatran tiger cubs IN HIS HOUSE. Talk about working from home!

Sumatran tigers are the smallest species tiger, and in the wild live only in Sumatra in Indonesia. Between rampant deforestation and poachers who kill the gorgeous animals for use in traditional medicines as well as for their pelts, they are, in fact, the most endangered tigers on earth. Unless something drastic is done, the Sumatran tiger will likely go extinct in the wild within the next decade or so.

“Most conservation groups agree that without drastic intervention, the Sumatran tiger is likely to be completely extinct in the wild within one to two decades. It’s a fate that Giles and his team are fighting hard to change. The work they do at the zoo funds Tiger Conservation Patrol Units in Kerinci Seblat National Park – these local teams spend weeks trekking the jungle, removing snares, and helping authorities catch poachers. Giles has visited Sumatra many times, and been on the ground with these frontline patrols.” – BBC Two – Tigers About the House

The series is absolutely charming, and now that I know the backstory behind Clark’s efforts, I love it even more.

You can watch the whole Tigers About the House series on BBC Earth.