What a cute idea! Those adorable-if-toxic cigarette machines from yesteryear that were originally designed to lure teenage smokers are now being rehabilitated (redeemed, really) to dispense art, packed into little cigarette-pack-sized boxes. The adorable machines restored and repurposed by the folks at Art-O-Mat are making their way around the world, popping up at museums and galleries, bars, cafes, theaters, and even supermarkets! (Whole Foods, of course.) They are made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which city is home to dozens of them.

There are more than 400 artists who contribute pieces to the machines, which are restocked regularly. I wonder if everything comes out of those machines smelling like the Marlboro Man.

You can learn more about Art-O-Mat and find a machine near you on their website. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Art-o-carton® – Movie Night Edition. Inside you will receive a collection of 10 original artworks with at least 5 being movie themed. Also included is a box of movie candy (random brand names) and a bag of Pop Secret microwavable popcorn or a pan of Jiffy Pop popcorn. Upon ordering, you will he prompted to specify your popcorn preference. Visit ArToMaT.org to order. *** Please note that the Jiffy Pop is designed for old school stove tops (electric coil or gas burners) and will scratch glass top ranges. Follow mfg instructions.*** #artomat #choosempathy #imdownwithcdcyeahyouknowme PS. Many of our host venues are still closed. But, as we all are transitioning out of stay at home declarations…please be patient, nice and wear a mask to prevent the spread. ArToMaT.org

A post shared by Art-o-mat ® (@artomat) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Art-O-Mat

  1. janhaltn
    August 12, 2020 at 7:20 am

    What a great idea. I doubt that I would invest $5.00 for one of them but I might. I sure remember them back in the days. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 12, 2020 at 7:50 am

    interesting. not sure it is along lasting thing …but who knows.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Anthony
    August 12, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Nice to repurpose something like that. I wonder what they will do with phone booths.

    Like

    Reply
  4. loisajay
    August 12, 2020 at 9:15 am

    I could see where buying these could become addictive.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Michele
    August 12, 2020 at 9:36 am

    I just love this creative idea! I wish my dentist had one in his office.

    Like

    Reply

