What a cute idea! Those adorable-if-toxic cigarette machines from yesteryear that were originally designed to lure teenage smokers are now being rehabilitated (redeemed, really) to dispense art, packed into little cigarette-pack-sized boxes. The adorable machines restored and repurposed by the folks at Art-O-Mat are making their way around the world, popping up at museums and galleries, bars, cafes, theaters, and even supermarkets! (Whole Foods, of course.) They are made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which city is home to dozens of them.

There are more than 400 artists who contribute pieces to the machines, which are restocked regularly. I wonder if everything comes out of those machines smelling like the Marlboro Man.

You can learn more about Art-O-Mat and find a machine near you on their website. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.