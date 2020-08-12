What a cute idea! Those adorable-if-toxic cigarette machines from yesteryear that were originally designed to lure teenage smokers are now being rehabilitated (redeemed, really) to dispense art, packed into little cigarette-pack-sized boxes. The adorable machines restored and repurposed by the folks at Art-O-Mat are making their way around the world, popping up at museums and galleries, bars, cafes, theaters, and even supermarkets! (Whole Foods, of course.) They are made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which city is home to dozens of them.
There are more than 400 artists who contribute pieces to the machines, which are restocked regularly. I wonder if everything comes out of those machines smelling like the Marlboro Man.
You can learn more about Art-O-Mat and find a machine near you on their website. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
August 12, 2020 at 7:20 am
What a great idea. I doubt that I would invest $5.00 for one of them but I might. I sure remember them back in the days. Hal
August 12, 2020 at 7:50 am
interesting. not sure it is along lasting thing …but who knows.
August 12, 2020 at 8:29 am
Nice to repurpose something like that. I wonder what they will do with phone booths.
August 12, 2020 at 9:15 am
I could see where buying these could become addictive.
August 12, 2020 at 9:36 am
I just love this creative idea! I wish my dentist had one in his office.
