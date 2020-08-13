Etsomnia™ 278: Desserters*

*Misspelling intentional

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’ve got a wicked sweet tooth lately, but I’m (mostly) resisting the urge to indulge. So I thought I’d instead post about the things about which I’m dreaming (and a few related nightmares).

Edible gummy bear portraits, because Etsy.

Classiest-looking Minnie Mouse marshmallow pops ever! By DessertsForDaysNJ

Anyone care to snack on a well-hung bicuspid?

I’m normally not a fan of fudge. It’s typically too heavy for me. But this Key Lime version with the Graham Cracker crust is giving me the flutters! By JuliesGourmetFudge

I get it. She’s a fondant gymnast. But all I can see is this.

‘Cat-lover candy.’ Probably tastes as good as it looks.

Just no.

I have never heard of dandelion jelly candy, but this looks delicious! By ZSIndrani

Look, I like salty with my sweet. But Goldfish crackers and marshmallows? Too far.

If I could only eat one dessert for the rest of my life, babka would be it! By AliBabkaShop

Actual quote from listing: “Care Instructions: HAND WASH ONLY”

Lemonade marshmallows? How did I not know this was a thing? By WhimsicalSweetery

I can’t resist a shut-the-fucupcake!

New York style crumb cake is deeply satisfying stuff! By TheUglyBakery

If you must break up with me, you should totally do it with a cake. But it should be a much, much bigger cake, okay? By SugarCoatedTruths

I’d rather get the breakup cake.