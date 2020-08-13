Etsomnia™ 278: Desserters*

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’ve got a wicked sweet tooth lately, but I’m (mostly) resisting the urge to indulge. So I thought I’d instead post about the things about which I’m dreaming (and a few related nightmares).
August 13, 2020 at 6:53 am
Not tempted one bit, or should that be bite?
August 13, 2020 at 8:30 am
This reminds me of learning about Turkish Delight. Never knew and wondered about it from reading Narnia. Well last year when my grandson’s class was reading The lion the Witch and the Wardrobe I found that Vermont Country Store offered a tin of Turkish Delight. Ordered…Well I just had to pull out one little,and they were little,bite…Delish !The kids loved it.
August 13, 2020 at 8:50 am
I would like to try a couple of these. I love just about anything lemon. Hal
August 13, 2020 at 10:43 am
Oh my –
– As offputting as that rat cake might seem, I think it actually looks delicious – very chocolatey and great texture.
– Those Peppa Pig cookies … erm … let’s just say they don’t look kid-appropriate.
– I am so. over. the poo emoji. I thought it was juvenile the first time and I haven’t become any more fond of it.
– I’m hoping those dandelion gummies have a sweet herby flavor – either way I’m curious!
– Lemonade marshmallows sound AMAZING! (Use as a chaser after a vodka shot :D)
Those are just my initial reactions – thanks for posting!
August 13, 2020 at 1:45 pm
I am terrible with fudge. I absolutely cannot resist it no matter what I do. I, therefore, choose not to buy it. I’ve got will power around other sweet things but not fudge and maybe not chocolate raisins. I had the exact same thought about that fondant gymnast. Finally, not going to lie, I wouldn’t be disappointed if someone made me a chocolate plague rat cake. Bubonic plague is one of my areas of interest.
August 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm
Anyone who buys desert from Etsy deserves what they get.
