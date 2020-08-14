Can’t Keep a Good Man Down

Good Man

I stumbled upon these D.I.Y. lightbox kits on Instagram, and I was instantly intrigued. The maker calls himself Good Man, and he’s certainly plenty good at making art. The Vietnamese artist got a degree in mine engineering, but he found his day job unsatisfying. He had always been interested in art, so he started painting, then drawing, then he turned to cut paper art. He enjoyed the way that layers of paper could create the illusion of depth in his artworks.

Not satisfied to just make beautiful art himself, Good Man got the idea to instead create downloadable templates and instructions so people could make their own art. Priced between $5 and $8, the kits would make a cool project or a great gift. There are hundreds of designs to choose from, and if you’re not feeling up to making your own, you can buy pre-assembled lightboxes for about $50.

You can check out all of Good Man’s cool lightbox creations on his website and on Instagram and YouTube.