Game Ties

Who knew this was a thing? Game Ties makes beautiful, one-of-a-kind bow ties that would be at home in any formal setting. They use only American-grown, cruelty free, naturally molted, real bird feathers. The ties come in a keepsake box (which can be engraved), making them a great, unexpected gift for your favorite dandy!

“Every feather is picked, shaped, and artfully placed on our bow ties by hand. All Game Ties are packaged securely in a sturdy wooden box with a cork interior. All our items are created using 100% silk, pre-tied bow ties adjustable up to 20″.” – About Game Ties

The colors are gorgeous, and Game Ties’ willingness to customize the ties makes them perfect for wedding parties, too.

You can follow Game ties on their website, Instagram, and Facebook, and you can buy them on Etsy and Amazon Handmade.