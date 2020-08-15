My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tied Game

Game Ties

Who knew this was a thing? Game Ties makes beautiful, one-of-a-kind bow ties that would be at home in any formal setting. They use only American-grown, cruelty free, naturally molted, real bird feathers. The ties come in a keepsake box (which can be engraved), making them a great, unexpected gift for your favorite dandy!

“Every feather is picked, shaped, and artfully placed on our bow ties by hand. All Game Ties are packaged securely in a sturdy wooden box with a cork interior. All our items are created using 100% silk, pre-tied bow ties adjustable up to 20″.”

– About Game Ties

The colors are gorgeous, and Game Ties’ willingness to customize the ties makes them perfect for wedding parties, too.

You can follow Game ties on their website, Instagram, and Facebook, and you can buy them on Etsy and Amazon Handmade.

Happy Easter everyone! We hope you are enjoying this Sunay, but still keeping social distancing in mind👍This is our tie The Townsend – it is the perfect blend of green turkey and guinea feathers, and great to wear to Easter dinner! . . . . A portion of every purchase goes to funding our efforts to help our local healthcare professionals. We have donated machines and labor to produce face shields and life saving filter material. . . . Link in bio for our Etsy, Amazon Handmade, website, Pinterest, and Facebook. . . . . #easterattire #happyeaster #happyhunting #turkeyseason2020 #hunting #guineafeathers #guineafowl #guineafowlofinstagram #guineafowlhunting #uplandgame #projectupland #conservation #huntingspot #shootingsportsmanmagazine #shootingsports #bowtiesareinstyle #bowtieguy #bowties #upclosephotography #featherwork #100percentsilk #pretiedbowtie #coronavirusvolunteer #covid19smallbusiness #shopsmallbusiness #supporthandmade #handmadeintheusa

A post shared by Game Ties | Feather Bow Ties (@featherbowties) on

Another wedding order in progress! A little trimming and a few laser engraved custom boxes and they will be out the door 😁 We know a lot of couples have had to postpone their weddings, and that it has to be stressful, so dm us about our bulk wedding pricing and we can take care of your bow ties and your groomsmen gifts all in one! . . . . . . . #weddingorder #mallardfeathers #featherbowties #workinprogress #coronabride #coronabrides #postponed #covid19 #coronavirus #smallbusiness #bulkpricing #groomsmengifts #groomsmenattire #groomtobe2020 #engaged2020 #engagedaf #mallardhunting #huntingseason #birddog #waterfowl #sayyestothebowtie #shootingsportsmanmagazine #shootingsportsman #outdoorman

A post shared by Game Ties | Feather Bow Ties (@featherbowties) on

3 thoughts on “Tied Game

  1. bcparkison
    August 15, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Creative yes. Wonder how they are cleaned?

  2. janhaltn
    August 15, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    I am going to be super busy for a couple of weeks. So I didn’t check the cost to buy one. But if I could afford it, I would buy a couple. Put them in “shadow boxes’ and hang them on the wall. They are beautiful. Love all of them — Hal

