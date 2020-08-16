Spontaneous Paper

Laura Sayers

I have profiled many paper artists and many miniaturists over the years, but today’s artist has stolen her way into my top five favorites. This is the charming, teensy paper art by Laura Sayers. The Glasgow-based Sayers layers paper to create amazingly-complex tiny people and scenes with mind-blowing details. The artist prides herself on her attention to detail, using clean shapes and bright colors to create entire little worlds.

The description of her artistic process sounds really fun.

“When I’ve thought up an idea I’ll always start with some really messy sketches – I don’t refine them too much unless it’s for a client, because I think things tend to develop as they’re cut, and getting too bogged down in a sketch can waste time. I then carefully pick out a colour scheme. I then just get snipping, not marking out any shapes but instead cutting them freely until they’re right for what I’m envisaging. I often finish off my pieces with the smallest details and textures painted with gouache and a very fine brush, and I apply the tacky glue with a pin for precision.”⁠ – Laura Sayers to The Paper Artist Collective

Sayers’ artistic process leaves so much room for spontaneity, she must have amazing instincts about shape and color and composition. What a talent!

You can follow the amazing Laura Sayers on her website and on Instagram and Facebook. And you can buy her wonderful creations on Etsy.