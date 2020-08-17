House Arrest

Great find by friend and fellow blogger, Bruce.

If you read this blog regularly, you have no doubt noticed my near-obsession with real estate. While I’m mostly preoccupied by New York residences for sale, I do always enjoy an unusual property elsewhere. This one meets the brief and how. This is a gorgeous, thoughtfully-renovated and restored Victorian house WITH AN ATTACHED WORKING JAIL. I want to have a party there so badly.

The weirdly-wonderful property is listed by the Fayette Historic Preservation Commission. The jail is accessed from an innocuous-looking door in the kitchen. That’s what they call on the home improvement shows a “bonus space.” While technically only a 2-bedroom house, if you count the 9 jail cells, it sleeps about 20 comfortably. Well, maybe not comfortably, exactly, but they do all have en suite bathrooms. That’s got to be a selling point.

Although the listing has gone viral, I imagine the easiest way to sell it is to post it in Serial Killer’s Monthly or at least on a BDSM website. I wonder if the local constabulary stops by periodically to make sure anyone locked up is there voluntarily. I wonder if the position comes with the property… In all seriousness, though, it would make a great movie or TV set, and it could be really fun for murder mystery parties or as an AirBNB.

You can check out the house (and all 70 impressive photos) on the listing page or you can contact Jeff Radel with House of Brokers Realty, Inc. at 855-750-0262.