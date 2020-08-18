On a Cellular Level

Michael Behrens

One of the most widely recognized glass artists in Europe, Michael Behrens uses glass to document his personal sensory experiences above and below water. The resulting works appear almost super-organic. I’ve profiled many masters of glass over the years, but the artists have usually been at their craft for decades longer than Behrens, who only graduated from art school in 2003.

Behrens’ striking glass sculptures seem like microscopic views of fossilized natural elements. He achieves this effect by fusing glass sections together, then finishing the surface of the piece using a clever mixture of matte and polished surfaces.

“Behrens produces all artworks in his studio in Düsseldorf in his custom-built furnaces. Each piece undergoes several complex production phases: The sculptural work begins with a rigid foam model, the production of the melting molds, the arrangement of pre-processed glass pieces in the melting mold, the actual melting and cooling processes as well as the finish by grinding, polishing and/or sandblasting. The production of a single sculpture usually takes several months.” – About Michael Behrens by Schantz Galleries

You can follow Michael Behrens on his website and on Instagram.