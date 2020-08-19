How Low Can You Go?





Thanks to Charles at WRA Realty whose post about this property inspired me to write my own!

This 40-acre plot in Buffalo, TX, may seem mostly empty, but it’s not. Below the well-tended, park-like grounds lies sheer madness. Underground is a 3,000 sq. ft house featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, all covered in nutty, brightly-colored murals. The trompe l’oeil wall paintings are meant to trick the viewer’s brain into believing they’re above ground, though the tunnel taking you down into the earth is telling a different story.

And you might expect that with all that madness on the walls, the decor would be on the minimal side so as not to compete. But no, the present owner didn’t feel the need to exercise any kind of restraint (or taste) in choosing furnishings. To me, his style seems more excessive than eclectic, sporting overstuffed brown leather sectionals (a particular pet peeve of mine), full-sized sarcophagi, ornate wooden furniture, rustic-style beds, and formal, carved marble columns.

Each room has a theme, because that’s definitely not just something that happens in casinos and motels. The themes include a beach room, an Egyptian room, a space room, a Mayan room, and an ocean room. I assume the marble bathroom is the Kardashian room. The house includes a meditation room (disappointingly not pictured in the listing. What do you suppose the theme is? Probably something restful.) and a panic room. Frankly, I think they’d all be panic rooms.

To see the rest of the photos and for more information about this crazy property, you can read Charles’s post on WRA Realty or you can go directly to the listing.