Etsomnia™ 279: Man Up!

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Sign above by DarrensPrints.

Because I recently read an old article on Realtor.com about man caves, mantuaries, and man space, all of my social media is suddenly desperately trying to get me to click links for manly items. I’m finally caving in (see what I did there?) to the pressure. This week, we’re bravely going where I, personally, have never gone before*; the man cave.
*and will likely never go again.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I know this guy…
Vintage Corvette engine coffee table. Yum! By FrostAutoDecor
Noted.
Lamp made from a vintage outboard motor. Love it! By BridgeStreetLLC
This caribou bottle opener might actually make me switch to cans.
I am a sucker for vintage neon! By BigCheeseProductions
Unacceptable.
Manly, yes, but I like it, too! By PrimitiveArts
If you’re trying to keep me out, this would do the trick.
What gorgeous poker chips! By ThePokerChiplounge
Live-edge dining table? Awesome. Live-edge ping pong table? Hilariously terrible.
A big improvement over what I thought a man cave would smell like! By SwagBrewery
Nobody knows.
I can certainly get behind this sentiment. By ArtfullyMotivated
Well, it’s manly. I’ll give you that.
Vintage jukebox converted to bar! That’s fantastic. By IDIDTHATdotcom
I assume the purpose of this table is to frighten the kiddies so they stay away.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 279: Man Up!

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 20, 2020 at 7:48 am

    To each his own. Some people have more money than good since.

  2. janhaltn
    August 20, 2020 at 8:17 am

    I needed this to start today. I will have a smile for the rest of the day. Yes, I agree some of those probably cost way too much. I am a little sad to see the old jukebox being used for something besides music — Hal

  3. loisajay
    August 20, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Mr and Mrs Alligator look so vintage Florida, don’t they?

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 20, 2020 at 9:34 am

    I wouldn’t want it in my own house but the converted jukebox is very well done. I really love the kitchen island / bar. Otherwise I find myself looking at these items and being glad that none of the five blokes I live with have “man cave” decorating tendencies. Unless my whole house is just one big man cave and I have not figured that out yet.

