Etsomnia™ 279: Man Up!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Because I recently read an old article on Realtor.com about man caves, mantuaries, and man space, all of my social media is suddenly desperately trying to get me to click links for manly items. I’m finally caving in (see what I did there?) to the pressure. This week, we’re bravely going where I, personally, have never gone before*; the man cave. *and will likely never go again.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
August 20, 2020 at 7:48 am
To each his own. Some people have more money than good since.
LikeLike
August 20, 2020 at 8:17 am
I needed this to start today. I will have a smile for the rest of the day. Yes, I agree some of those probably cost way too much. I am a little sad to see the old jukebox being used for something besides music — Hal
LikeLike
August 20, 2020 at 8:45 am
Mr and Mrs Alligator look so vintage Florida, don’t they?
LikeLike
August 20, 2020 at 9:34 am
I wouldn’t want it in my own house but the converted jukebox is very well done. I really love the kitchen island / bar. Otherwise I find myself looking at these items and being glad that none of the five blokes I live with have “man cave” decorating tendencies. Unless my whole house is just one big man cave and I have not figured that out yet.
LikeLike