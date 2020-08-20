Etsomnia™ 279: Man Up!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Sign above by DarrensPrints.

Because I recently read an old article on Realtor.com about man caves, mantuaries, and man space, all of my social media is suddenly desperately trying to get me to click links for manly items. I’m finally caving in (see what I did there?) to the pressure. This week, we’re bravely going where I, personally, have never gone before*; the man cave.

*and will likely never go again.

I know this guy…

Vintage Corvette engine coffee table. Yum! By FrostAutoDecor

Noted.

Lamp made from a vintage outboard motor. Love it! By BridgeStreetLLC

This caribou bottle opener might actually make me switch to cans.

I am a sucker for vintage neon! By BigCheeseProductions

Unacceptable.

Manly, yes, but I like it, too! By PrimitiveArts

If you’re trying to keep me out, this would do the trick.

What gorgeous poker chips! By ThePokerChiplounge

Live-edge dining table? Awesome. Live-edge ping pong table? Hilariously terrible.

A big improvement over what I thought a man cave would smell like! By SwagBrewery

Nobody knows.

I can certainly get behind this sentiment. By ArtfullyMotivated

Well, it’s manly. I’ll give you that.

Vintage jukebox converted to bar! That’s fantastic. By IDIDTHATdotcom

I assume the purpose of this table is to frighten the kiddies so they stay away.