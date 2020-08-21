My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Hair Photographer

by 5 Comments

Luke Nugent

British portrait and fashion photographer Luke Nugent takes glorious, powerful photos of women of color featuring some of the most fabulous hair I’ve ever seen. But though the hair in the portraits (often styled by Lisa Farrall) is gorgeous and impactful, what really comes through is the power and strength of his female subjects.

“…With great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you.”

– Luke Nugent

Whether he’s photographing everyday hair styles or more extreme, editorial looks, Luke Nugent does a magnificent job of empowering his subjects.

You can see all of Luke Nugent’s amazing photographs on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can follow Lisa Farrall on her website .

View this post on Instagram

Happy #worldafroday

A post shared by Luke Nugent (@lukenugentphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

ARMOUR | hair collection | HAIR Lisa-farrall Artistic-hairdressing | PHOTO Luke Marcus Nugent | MUA Suhyun Kang-Emery | stylist @acstudio_ | model Vanessa David | this collection is about embracing women and empowering women. Highlighting the beauty and strength of the female form and knowing with great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you. #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #armourcollection #afrohairdresseroftheyear #girlpower #tribe #afrohair #afrohairdresser #blackhair #hairwards #haircollection #melanin #naturalhair #teamnatural_ #blackhairandbeauty #naturalhair #blackhair #dreamteam #blackbeauty #naturalstyles #warriorprincess #blackwomenhairstyles #afrohairstyle #afropunk @hairdressersjournal

A post shared by Luke Nugent (@lukenugentphotography) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “The Hair Photographer

Leave a comment

  1. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    August 21, 2020 at 10:28 am

    You’re so right – these images are all about power. What glorious celebrations they are!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 21, 2020 at 10:37 am

    I am sittiing here a little shocked. Much to my surprise I really like a number of the them. Then a couple of my brain cells are yelling where would you go looking like that? Good question but maybe they were just meant to be looked at and going no where. Especially WalMart. 🙂 Hal

    PS:. My friend who seldom looks at anything on the Internet or my computer suggested they would do great on the runway of a fashion show. Daily they keep telling me to think outside the box.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    The photographs are very striking and strong and I agree with you about the hair-styling being phenomenal.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.