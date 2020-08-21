The Hair Photographer

British portrait and fashion photographer Luke Nugent takes glorious, powerful photos of women of color featuring some of the most fabulous hair I’ve ever seen. But though the hair in the portraits (often styled by Lisa Farrall) is gorgeous and impactful, what really comes through is the power and strength of his female subjects.
“…With great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you.”– Luke Nugent
Whether he’s photographing everyday hair styles or more extreme, editorial looks, Luke Nugent does a magnificent job of empowering his subjects.
You can see all of Luke Nugent’s amazing photographs on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can follow Lisa Farrall on her website .
August 21, 2020 at 10:28 am
You’re so right – these images are all about power. What glorious celebrations they are!
August 21, 2020 at 10:31 am
I’m so glad you liked them! I’m a little obsessed.
August 21, 2020 at 10:37 am
I am sittiing here a little shocked. Much to my surprise I really like a number of the them. Then a couple of my brain cells are yelling where would you go looking like that? Good question but maybe they were just meant to be looked at and going no where. Especially WalMart. 🙂 Hal
PS:. My friend who seldom looks at anything on the Internet or my computer suggested they would do great on the runway of a fashion show. Daily they keep telling me to think outside the box.
August 21, 2020 at 10:40 am
They would be great on a runway, but I love a little hair drama, even off stage.
August 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm
The photographs are very striking and strong and I agree with you about the hair-styling being phenomenal.
