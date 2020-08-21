The Hair Photographer

Luke Nugent

British portrait and fashion photographer Luke Nugent takes glorious, powerful photos of women of color featuring some of the most fabulous hair I’ve ever seen. But though the hair in the portraits (often styled by Lisa Farrall) is gorgeous and impactful, what really comes through is the power and strength of his female subjects.

“…With great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you.” – Luke Nugent

Whether he’s photographing everyday hair styles or more extreme, editorial looks, Luke Nugent does a magnificent job of empowering his subjects.

You can see all of Luke Nugent’s amazing photographs on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can follow Lisa Farrall on her website .