Not Dead Yet

Lynn Ruth Miller

Today, we’re taking a look at an 86-year-old comic who got her start at the age of 70. Lynn Ruth Miller is fearless and filter-free. She considers herself the poster girl for old age.

“Something wonderful happens to me every morning. I wake up.”

Miller’s comedy is a frank (and frankly funny) string of one-liners about growing old, dating octogenarians, and what it’s like defying people’s expectations of her. After her first performance at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival in 2005, Miller was dubbed the new Joan Rivers of Fringe Comedy. She’s been winning festivals and competitions ever since.

“The only thing that frightens me is my own reflection.”

Miller has been touring cabarets and comedy clubs for 1.5 decades, and I can’t imagine how she finds the energy. The single comic isn’t shy about sharing how hard it is doing comedy and touring, and she’s refreshingly frank about how much it can take out of comedians. Miller hopes to show older generations that it’s never too late to start something new, and to show younger generations that they shouldn’t discount the elderly.

You can follow the amazing, inspiring Lynn Ruth Miller on her website and on Facebook.