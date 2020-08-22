My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Not Dead Yet

by 8 Comments

Lynn Ruth Miller

Today, we’re taking a look at an 86-year-old comic who got her start at the age of 70. Lynn Ruth Miller is fearless and filter-free. She considers herself the poster girl for old age.

“Something wonderful happens to me every morning. I wake up.”

Miller’s comedy is a frank (and frankly funny) string of one-liners about growing old, dating octogenarians, and what it’s like defying people’s expectations of her. After her first performance at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival in 2005, Miller was dubbed the new Joan Rivers of Fringe Comedy. She’s been winning festivals and competitions ever since.

“The only thing that frightens me is my own reflection.”

Miller has been touring cabarets and comedy clubs for 1.5 decades, and I can’t imagine how she finds the energy. The single comic isn’t shy about sharing how hard it is doing comedy and touring, and she’s refreshingly frank about how much it can take out of comedians. Miller hopes to show older generations that it’s never too late to start something new, and to show younger generations that they shouldn’t discount the elderly.

You can follow the amazing, inspiring Lynn Ruth Miller on her website and on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Not Dead Yet

Leave a comment

  2. janhaltn
    August 22, 2020 at 6:57 am

    Give me something to look forward to. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Lady Bird exploring the Earth‘s abundance
    August 22, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Such a wonderful woman and what an inspiration!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    August 22, 2020 at 7:40 am

    She is funny. a little off but still funny….which is what she is going for.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.