My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

AnonyMouse

by 9 Comments

AnonyMouse MMX

Retail for mice! I’ll bet they’re still open in spite of COVID. Along the streets in Sweden and the Isle of Man, if you look very closely (and bend down), you might find some of these darling, minuscule shops for rodents by the Swedish art collective known as AnonyMouse (which Google search changed to anonymous repeatedly). Filled with some of the best/worst mouse puns of all time, these wee shops make me long to be tiny.

AnonyMouse says they were inspired by the children’s book series and Disney movie The Rescuers, which takes place in a tiny city built by mice out of discarded human items. The Swedish collective takes items people have discarded, then turns them into beautiful little storefronts which they install along street-level windows. Their only purpose is to make strangers happy using recycled items.

“We thought it would bring a bit of joy to pedestrians passing by, but it grew into something slightly bigger, and as such we’ve probably dedicated more time on each project than we originally envisioned. But that’s just part of the fun.”

And the group’s anonymity is also by design.

“We like to think that part of the allure of our installations is that they could be done by anyone. And since we do not have a specific agenda with them our identities are unimportant.”

You can follow the mysterious AnonyMouse MMX’s adventures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

english below. Vi har fått in väldigt många bra förslag på skivor som borde finnas hos oss, så nu tänkte vi göra en liten tävling – kom på en artist/skivtitel som skulle passa på Ricotta Records, så väljer vi ut det förslag vi tycker är roligast och gör en riktig (mycket liten) affisch av det, och skickar till personen som kom på den, inramad och allt! inspiration finns på bild 2 i det här inlägget. ___________________________________ We have recieved quite a few tips regarding our inventory, so we figured we'd do a little contest – send us your best suggestion of an artist/album that would be suitable at Ricotta Records. We'll choose the one we find most entertaining and we'll make a (very small) poster of it, aaand send it to the person in question, framed and everything! all over the world! you can find some inspiration on page 2 in this post. #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #ricottarecords #lund #streetart #mousehouse

A post shared by AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “AnonyMouse

Leave a comment

  1. Robin
    August 23, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Now I’ve seen everything! Very cute stuff here!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    August 23, 2020 at 8:15 am

    These are so cute! Amy Winemouse? I think she would love it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 23, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Would be so fun to come across one of these. I really do like ‘small’ and mice have been in fashion ever since Cinderella. My granddaddy used to call me missy micey. I always thought that would be a cute name for a shop.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jennifer Borland
    August 23, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Love, love, love this idea – how creative and whimsical!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    August 23, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    What a great idea and super cute. They wouldn’t last long out in the woods. Want to know where I live. Google
    16510 NE 30th CT, Citra FL USA. Yes, I really do live out in the wood and love it. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.