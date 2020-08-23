AnonyMouse MMX

Retail for mice! I’ll bet they’re still open in spite of COVID. Along the streets in Sweden and the Isle of Man, if you look very closely (and bend down), you might find some of these darling, minuscule shops for rodents by the Swedish art collective known as AnonyMouse (which Google search changed to anonymous repeatedly). Filled with some of the best/worst mouse puns of all time, these wee shops make me long to be tiny.

AnonyMouse says they were inspired by the children’s book series and Disney movie The Rescuers, which takes place in a tiny city built by mice out of discarded human items. The Swedish collective takes items people have discarded, then turns them into beautiful little storefronts which they install along street-level windows. Their only purpose is to make strangers happy using recycled items.

“We thought it would bring a bit of joy to pedestrians passing by, but it grew into something slightly bigger, and as such we’ve probably dedicated more time on each project than we originally envisioned. But that’s just part of the fun.”

And the group’s anonymity is also by design.

“We like to think that part of the allure of our installations is that they could be done by anyone. And since we do not have a specific agenda with them our identities are unimportant.”

You can follow the mysterious AnonyMouse MMX’s adventures on Instagram.