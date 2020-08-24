Former NASA engineer/current YouTuber Mark Rober invents things no one needs. But while his inventions (and videos) may not be curing cancer, they are tremendously entertaining. Rober shows a natural curiosity and a knack for problem solving that has made him incredibly popular on YouTube. It’s no surprise the young inventor has more than 13.5 million followers!
You may have heard about Rober when his Home Alone-inspired glitter bomb/camera intended to punish and catch his porch pirates went viral. But as satisfying as that viral video was, I think the squirrel-proof bird feeder video wins the prize. He spent 7 of his 9 years at NASA working on the Curiosity Rover, so his engineering skills are solid, and he’s super fun to watch, too.
You can follow the hilarious and endlessly-curious Mark Rober on his YouTube channel and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
August 24, 2020 at 6:45 am
I LOVE him. We have the squirrel issue too…but I was not nearly as creative. I had seen the glitter piece, will subscribe to him to see more!
August 24, 2020 at 10:29 am
He’s a really interesting guy. I like his labor-intensive problem solving!
August 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
There was a lot to learn from the videos, even if they added humor. Now I will no longer worry about sharks and human blood. Ok, maybe not. Another all day smile. Hal
August 24, 2020 at 10:29 am
That was an interesting one!
August 24, 2020 at 8:07 am
I’m still laughing over the squirrel one! Thank you. ;D
August 24, 2020 at 10:37 am
I love how different the personalities of all the squirrels were!
August 24, 2020 at 8:53 am
I am so glad he explained that it was cow blood and not human!!!
August 24, 2020 at 9:18 am
I have seen the squirrel video before but the glitter box..!! This guy is a genius. Haha! I love the fact that he could see what happened to the package once it left his house. Sorry, suckers.
August 24, 2020 at 10:51 am
Their reactions were so good. There’s a 2.0 version of the glitter box, too. It’s longer, but he perfected the design and added worse smells (LOL).
