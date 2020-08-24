Mark Rober

Former NASA engineer/current YouTuber Mark Rober invents things no one needs. But while his inventions (and videos) may not be curing cancer, they are tremendously entertaining. Rober shows a natural curiosity and a knack for problem solving that has made him incredibly popular on YouTube. It’s no surprise the young inventor has more than 13.5 million followers!

You may have heard about Rober when his Home Alone-inspired glitter bomb/camera intended to punish and catch his porch pirates went viral. But as satisfying as that viral video was, I think the squirrel-proof bird feeder video wins the prize. He spent 7 of his 9 years at NASA working on the Curiosity Rover, so his engineering skills are solid, and he’s super fun to watch, too.

You can follow the hilarious and endlessly-curious Mark Rober on his YouTube channel and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.