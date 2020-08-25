My OBT

Derpy Dogs

Misato Sano

Japanese sculptor Misato Sano carves dogs with just enough deliberate derp to be utterly charming. I love how their chisel marks give the impression that they’ve just been to a not-very-skilled groomer.

“When I make a work, I express the multifacetedness [sic] of a woman (myself and an object of admiration) as a dog. Dogs are always loyal to their masters. As a form emerges stroke by stroke, I feel like my little worries are melting away. Dogs are always the motif of my works. I express myself and the people I admire through the forms of dogs. Although these are visual expressions of dogs, they represent human beings.”

– Misato Sano

As much as I like Sano’s dogs’ funny, dumpy shapes, it’s their facial expressions I’m enjoying the most. They look really believable to me.

You can follow Misato Sano on her website and on Instagram and Twitter.

Hi! Lucy❣️ @coco3823 @l_u_c_y_

ちゅっ❣️

できたよ❤️

きなこさんと、こももさん❣️ @ki_to_co

ハンサムなタニシさん @chincoro_tanishi

里帰り中のヒト🐶

ぎゅっ #sculpture #dog

❣️

  1. janhaltn
    August 25, 2020 at 6:48 am

    I enjoyed looking at all of them. She does have an interesting way with the cravings. Hal

  2. Safar Fiertze
    August 25, 2020 at 8:56 am

    They are very cute. I find myself matching each to a person I know!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 25, 2020 at 10:24 am

    These are fun. I like the wonkiness. I especially like the one with his flappy ears going upwards.

