Derpy Dogs

Japanese sculptor Misato Sano carves dogs with just enough deliberate derp to be utterly charming. I love how their chisel marks give the impression that they’ve just been to a not-very-skilled groomer.

“When I make a work, I express the multifacetedness [sic] of a woman (myself and an object of admiration) as a dog. Dogs are always loyal to their masters. As a form emerges stroke by stroke, I feel like my little worries are melting away. Dogs are always the motif of my works. I express myself and the people I admire through the forms of dogs. Although these are visual expressions of dogs, they represent human beings.” – Misato Sano

As much as I like Sano’s dogs’ funny, dumpy shapes, it’s their facial expressions I’m enjoying the most. They look really believable to me.

You can follow Misato Sano on her website and on Instagram and Twitter.