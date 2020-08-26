Tokyo-based botanical video artist (yes, that is a thing) Azuma Makoto gathered an outstanding team to create two gorgeous animated short films, Story of Flowers and Story of Flowers 2. The films illustrate the life cycle of flowers and the various ways they are used. The first film explores flowers’ relationship with nature, and the second explores flowers’ relationships with humans.
“Many different flowers are growing beautifully and strongly in this world. Taking their roots in the earth, sprouting, blooming, pollination by birds and insects, living on in spite of rain, wind and storms. They pass on the baton of life, rebirth and decay.
“Everything is so in a continuous, endless cycle… Katie’s delicate and lively illustration spreads to fill the screen and everybody, both kids and adults, can enjoy this 4-minute animation.”– Azuma Makoto
The wordless animations are universally appealing, since they don’t rely upon language to communicate. I think that’s incredibly smart (and inclusive!).
You can follow the team behind the lovely films here:
August 26, 2020 at 7:04 am
I am weeping, overcome with the beauty of these two works. The gardener and the artist in me can’t thank you enough for today’s gift.
August 26, 2020 at 8:00 am
Me too. The art work is very well thought out and it is just delightful to watch.
August 26, 2020 at 8:07 am
The animation is beautiful and the impact of watching them is so soothing. These made my brain more zen than yoga ever does.
August 26, 2020 at 10:21 am
One more time, I need to book mark this site/page so I can come back and watch it over and over. I need a mood changer, this is it. Beauty. Hal
