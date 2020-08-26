Azuma Makoto

Tokyo-based botanical video artist (yes, that is a thing) Azuma Makoto gathered an outstanding team to create two gorgeous animated short films, Story of Flowers and Story of Flowers 2. The films illustrate the life cycle of flowers and the various ways they are used. The first film explores flowers’ relationship with nature, and the second explores flowers’ relationships with humans.

“Many different flowers are growing beautifully and strongly in this world. Taking their roots in the earth, sprouting, blooming, pollination by birds and insects, living on in spite of rain, wind and storms. They pass on the baton of life, rebirth and decay. “Everything is so in a continuous, endless cycle… Katie’s delicate and lively illustration spreads to fill the screen and everybody, both kids and adults, can enjoy this 4-minute animation.” – Azuma Makoto

The wordless animations are universally appealing, since they don’t rely upon language to communicate. I think that’s incredibly smart (and inclusive!).

