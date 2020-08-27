The Anniversary of an Idea

Etsomnia™ is being postponed by one day because an anniversary has snuck up on me, and I want to share it with you.

Yesterday, thanks to Facebook’s memories feature, I discovered that it was seven years ago that I got the idea for this blog! The early days of One Beautiful Thing were just daily posts on my Facebook wall (that only my friends could see). Here’s how they started:

“[I’m] reading a novel called Truth in Advertising. In it, two of the characters play something they call “One Beautiful Thing,” where they each have to report something beautiful they saw that day, no matter how bad the day. I can’t promise to play every day (I forget stuff), but I’m going to try… “Here’s today’s: On the train this morning, I saw a couple who looked to be in their nineties. She was reading, and he reached over and tucked a stray piece of hair behind her ear. It was so intimate, it made my heart go a little squeezy. And if it weren’t for this game, I might have never thought of it again. Your turn!” – August 26, 2013

After keeping up the daily private Facebook posts for a few months, I moved them over to a public-facing Facebook page. Then a high school friend suggested my scribblings had the makings of a blog, and 6 years later, here we are. You can see that my original beautiful things were much more personal than most of my posts these days. By the time that my daily posts were going up on the public Facebook page, in the interest of protecting my privacy, I started sharing artists and performances and other external things rather than sharing quite so much about myself. Of course, I eventually got comfortable, so by now you know pretty much everything about me.

In that spirit, I thought it might be fun to ask my readers to share something beautiful in their world today. Please chime in if you’d like to play along.

XOXO

Donna