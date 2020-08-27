The Anniversary of an Idea

Etsomnia™ is being postponed by one day because an anniversary has snuck up on me, and I want to share it with you.
Yesterday, thanks to Facebook’s memories feature, I discovered that it was seven years ago that I got the idea for this blog! The early days of One Beautiful Thing were just daily posts on my Facebook wall (that only my friends could see). Here’s how they started:
“[I’m] reading a novel called Truth in Advertising. In it, two of the characters play something they call “One Beautiful Thing,” where they each have to report something beautiful they saw that day, no matter how bad the day. I can’t promise to play every day (I forget stuff), but I’m going to try…
“Here’s today’s: On the train this morning, I saw a couple who looked to be in their nineties. She was reading, and he reached over and tucked a stray piece of hair behind her ear. It was so intimate, it made my heart go a little squeezy. And if it weren’t for this game, I might have never thought of it again. Your turn!”– August 26, 2013
After keeping up the daily private Facebook posts for a few months, I moved them over to a public-facing Facebook page. Then a high school friend suggested my scribblings had the makings of a blog, and 6 years later, here we are. You can see that my original beautiful things were much more personal than most of my posts these days. By the time that my daily posts were going up on the public Facebook page, in the interest of protecting my privacy, I started sharing artists and performances and other external things rather than sharing quite so much about myself. Of course, I eventually got comfortable, so by now you know pretty much everything about me.
In that spirit, I thought it might be fun to ask my readers to share something beautiful in their world today. Please chime in if you’d like to play along.
XOXO
Donna
August 27, 2020 at 7:35 am
Happy Anniversary.
My two beautiful things for today are (in no particular order):
1. The delicious pineapple jam I brought back from Colombia. It tastes delicious and it adds a whole new level to PB&J.
2. I looked out my window and see that the weeds I pulled out of my lawn are back in force. While this doesn’t make me happy, I have to admire the tenacity of the little bastards.
August 27, 2020 at 8:31 am
I know what you mean about the weeds. There’s a house across the street from us that comprises 50% of my view when I’m working. The owners are in dispute with the program that built the house, so in the meantime, no one works or lives there. The weeds are having a party! They’re now waist height, and I swear I can see them laughing at me. However, on Tuesday, one of the bastards popped out a fantastic flower. Hard to hate something that has the ability to brighten up an unloved space. Very glad to hear from you!
August 27, 2020 at 7:39 am
The sky….This mornings sky was a glorious color of red/orange.Of course we know that means’ sailor take warning’ and there is that terrible Laura blowing through Louisiana right now. My prayers are for everyone in her path. We may get a little wind and some rain but the most of it will be west of us.
August 27, 2020 at 8:32 am
I’m grateful you’re out of it. Laura has done some terrible damage so far. The sunrise sounds glorious!
August 27, 2020 at 8:23 am
Because of temperature my windows have more than enough moisture that I can’t see out this AM. As the day does on, the windows will clear and the sun will shine in on my kitchen plants. The hurricanes are not headed here this time. That makes me happy another day. — Hal
August 27, 2020 at 8:34 am
I’m so glad the hurricanes are giving you a miss! I remember that about Florida. It made such an impression on me as a child. We were there for vacation, and I remember being on the swings at the hotel and the sky just opening up and raining like crazy. I cried because I thought the whole day was shot, but half an hour later, here comes the sun. That happened every day we were there. I started looking forward to it, and we all took bets about what time it would rain.
August 27, 2020 at 8:37 am
We took a drive out to the beach yesterday and met the sweetest little Yorkie. I thought he had sand around his eyes, but they were his sugar whiskers–his owner told me he was 9 years old. Frail but adorable, and loved feeling the sand between his toes. Needless to say, I took an enormous amount of photos. He was precious.
August 27, 2020 at 8:41 am
Sugar whiskers? What on earth are those? I tried looking them up, but I just kept getting some bakery’s website.
I love your description of the little guy!
August 27, 2020 at 8:43 am
When a dog’s fur is white around his face (his whiskers turn white from old age), it is sometimes called sugar whiskers. I think that is the sweetest (no pun intended) description for an older dog.
