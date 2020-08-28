Etsomnia™ 280: She Sheds*

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Beloved pointed out that since Etsomnia™ explored man caves last week, it’s only fair I continue the dumb gender stereotypes this week by looking at she shed stuff. Personally, I prefer my decor (and most of my friends) to be more of a balance between the male and female, but here goes anyway.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
August 28, 2020 at 8:12 am
The little cabin would make a nice studio.
LikeLike