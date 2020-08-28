Etsomnia™ 280: She Sheds*

*Yes, she does.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Pillow above by RiffToTheRaff.

Beloved pointed out that since Etsomnia™ explored man caves last week, it’s only fair I continue the dumb gender stereotypes this week by looking at she shed stuff. Personally, I prefer my decor (and most of my friends) to be more of a balance between the male and female, but here goes anyway.

If this is what you have to sit on, I’m not coming in.

That doesn’t belong in a shed. It belongs in a cornfield.

You have to admit Etsy really does have everything! She shed by MyModernCabin

That doesn’t look anything like Tippi Hedron.

If you bring White Claws to our house, we make fun of you., then we make you drink them.

What the actual …

I am pleased to see that Etsy sellers get that women love billiards, too! By PrestigeBilliards

“Ultimate Man Cave or She-Shed gift!” But is it, though? Is it?

That burns a little.

This is such a cool idea, I might actually need my own she shed! By Vintify1

No, madam. For the last time, I will NOT sit on your face.

Sure, this she shed decor is hideous and looks like a giant jellyfish, but on the bright side, you have an emergency backup costume if you need one!

Well, this is just delish! By StellaireStudio

Merkin Poodle would be a great band name.

I expected to come across some of those dumb shoe chairs, but this Ugg chair really surprised me. Not in a good way, of course, but still. I’m surprised.

When you combine macrame and lady parts, you end up with something I don’t want TWICE. (And don’t miss the coffee mug.)