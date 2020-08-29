Analog Arts and Crafts

Friend-of-a-friend, John Casey is famous for something unusual. You may not have heard of him, but if you were a member of the international rubber stamp community, he’d be the equivalent of Oprah. John is the owner of the iconic East Village specialty shop Casey Rubber Stamps, and he’s the only novelty rubber stamp maker working in NYC today. John’s commitment to the traditional process of rubber stamp making has made him the darling of artists and crafters alike.
Casey grew up in County Cork, Ireland, but he’s been here so long, he now identifies as a New Yorker.
“I originally came to New York in 1968, God help me… ’67! Bloody hell. New York is a town of misfits, so I fit in perfectly.”– John Casey interview with CBS New York
Casey is thoroughly committed to his craft, hunting through vintage books, magazines, and encyclopedias for crisp images which he turns into his beautiful, handmade rubber stamps. While he does have a few modern designs, the vast majority of the stamps are more vintage in style. Casey also does custom work, including logos, customer-request images, and stamps for invitations and the like. The magical tiny shop is stuffed from floor to ceiling with his handmade rubber stamps which you can’t find anywhere else!
You can follow the fantastic John Casey on his website and on Instagram and Facebook. And while the shop is closed for COVID, you can still buy Casey’s stamps on Etsy.
August 29, 2020 at 7:32 am
Thanks so much for this post. I just recently started using stamps to make cards and small journal covers. I can’t wait to go visit Casey’s shop. What a character.
August 29, 2020 at 11:38 am
He’s exactly like that in person, too. One of a kind for sure!
August 29, 2020 at 9:28 am
I had four large rubber stamps that I gave my daughter-in-law when I moved out of a house and into an RV. Can’t think of anything I am currenting doing that would use one but I did find the post today to be interesting and fun. Hal
August 29, 2020 at 11:40 am
I am embarrassed to admit that I have known about his shop for years, but I never managed to get there. Now, of course, it’s closed for COVID (there’s no way to social distance in a mouse hole), and I desperately want to go!
August 29, 2020 at 9:39 am
I’m thinking inventory would be a nightmare to count . Bless him for keeping the art alive.
August 29, 2020 at 11:42 am
Agreed. And how would you protect yourself from shoplifters? The cash-only business makes me nervous for him, too. I worry about him a little, but I’m sure he knows what he’s doing. And it really does look like a magical place.
August 29, 2020 at 10:46 am
In high school, we were all into rubber stamps. His are gorgeous! And he is quite the character!
August 29, 2020 at 11:44 am
That is putting it mildly! I only own a few stamps. I got them about 10 years ago to make holiday cards and wrapping paper. The project came out beautifully, but my inks are pretty much dried up. Once he opens back up, I may get some new stamps and do that again this year! (Though the sheets of wrapping paper drying everywhere drove Beloved crazy, and I’m not sure how it will work with the cat…)
