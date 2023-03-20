My OBT

The Flower Artist

Azuma Makoto

I have previously written about the botanical-themed animated films by flower artist Azuma Makoto. Today, we’re looking at his glorious IRL floral creations. Whether he’s creating over-abundant arrangements with wild color combinations and interesting shapes or crafting stark, steampunkish, botanical-meets-industrial machines, Makoto’s work is exciting and intriguing.

Makoto has done installations in some truly unexpected locations, including on the ocean floor, in an abandoned power plant, frozen in the coldest place in Japan, in a subterranean stone quarry, and even in outer space. He has gained popularity and acclaim by placing his wild arrangements into naturally impossible situations and environments.

You can see all of Azuma Makoto’s amazing botanical art on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. janhaltn
    March 20, 2023 at 9:25 am

    If that bonsai is real it probably worth one hundred k.All of them are outstanding. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 20, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    These flower arrangements are fantastic and such fun. There is so much exuberance to them but they are also really aesthetically pleasing.

  3. bcparkison
    March 20, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Hmmm..I had a hard time getting into this. Sorry

