Repost: Lord of the Rings

11/12/17: Today, I bring you the wild, whimsical rings by UK master jeweler, Theo Fennell. Known for his innovative designs, many of his rings include secret compartments and hidden dioramas and moving parts. Tiny garden gates with working hinges open up to reveal hidden gardens, impressive jeweled domes flip up to show jaw-dropping scenes rendered in gold and precious stones.
They’re definitely a lot of look, and maybe a little too Liberace-meets-8-year-old-me for comfort, but there’s no denying Fennell’s skill and wonderful imagination. And he often takes his inspiration from beloved stories like The Wizard of Oz and The Secret Garden, so there’s probably someone on your list who would love them…
You can check out all of Fennell’s fantastical jewelry on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Theo Fennell.
March 19, 2023 at 8:07 am
I love tiny art that is good. These are way above just good. Many many years I had the pleasure of seeing about one hundred hand carved buildings and people at the St. Louis art museum. Hal
March 19, 2023 at 10:43 am
I saw that exhibit! Loved it!
March 19, 2023 at 9:39 am
Quite creative! I love the wardrobe especially!
March 19, 2023 at 10:43 am
That one’s wonderful!
March 19, 2023 at 10:00 am
Love these but might be a little awkward to wear.
March 19, 2023 at 10:44 am
Definitely true, but fun to look at!
