My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Lord of the Rings

by 6 Comments

theo

Theo Fennell

11/12/17: Today, I bring you the wild, whimsical rings by UK master jeweler, Theo Fennell. Known for his innovative designs, many of his rings include secret compartments and hidden dioramas and moving parts. Tiny garden gates with working hinges open up to reveal hidden gardens, impressive jeweled domes flip up to show jaw-dropping scenes rendered in gold and precious stones.

They’re definitely a lot of look, and maybe a little too Liberace-meets-8-year-old-me for comfort, but there’s no denying Fennell’s skill and wonderful imagination. And he often takes his inspiration from beloved stories like The Wizard of Oz and The Secret Garden, so there’s probably someone on your list who would love them…

You can check out all of Fennell’s fantastical jewelry on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Theo Fennell.

theo 1theo 2theo 2theo 2atheo 2btheo 3theo 4atheo 6theo 6atheo 7theo 7theo 8theo 9theo 10

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Repost: Lord of the Rings

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 19, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I love tiny art that is good. These are way above just good. Many many years I had the pleasure of seeing about one hundred hand carved buildings and people at the St. Louis art museum. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    March 19, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Quite creative! I love the wardrobe especially!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 19, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Love these but might be a little awkward to wear.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.