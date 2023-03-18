My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Through the Looking Glass

by Leave a comment

©Jiyong Lee

Jiyong Lee

7/6/15: Artist Jiyong Lee does things with glass I didn’t think were possible. He joins pieces of glass of varying shades and degrees of translucency to represent cell division and the beginnings of life. I find his results absolutely fascinating and profoundly beautiful. Rather than blowing or firing the glass, he uses a process called cold working. This means he carves, cuts, sands, and laminates the glass chunks until they’ve formed a single, seamless piece. The resulting works are so perfect, so other-worldly, they look computer-generated, but he assures us that these are unretouched photographs of the pieces. They look so gloriously cool and smooth, I want to touch them.

His works are displayed at the Corning Glass Museum in Corning, New York. I haven’t been there in decades, but I remember it being wonderful, and now I’m certainly going to go back. Here he is in one of the museum’s videos talking about and illustrating his process:

You can see all of Jiyong Lee’s gorgeous glass work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

©Jiyong Lee

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.