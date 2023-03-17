When I was a child, I was a total cultural sponge. I read every book, examined every bit of art hanging on the walls, and avidly listened to every single one of my parents’ records. They had a fairly eclectic mix, but it didn’t matter whether it was a comedy album (Johnny Standley), classical music, showtunes, or religious music. I listened to them all (and memorized most of them). An early favorite of mine, one of the most often played by all of us, was their album by The Irish Rovers. I thought of The Rovers for today’s post in honor of St. Patrick’s day, so imagine my surprise when I looked them up and learned the boys were actually FROM CANADA. How did we ever get along without the internet?
Well, they may not be Irish, but they were my introduction to Irish music, so here they are anyway!
You can learn more about The Irish Rovers on their website and also on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
Wishing everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day!
March 17, 2023 at 6:52 am
For Canadians this group does a good job with the Irish drinking songs! Sláinte!
March 17, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Don’t they? Sláinte to you!!
March 17, 2023 at 7:41 am
I don’t know the makeup now, but when they started in the ’60s they were all Irish immigrants in Canada.
March 17, 2023 at 1:23 pm
That makes a lot more sense! I should have known you’d know the inside scoop…
March 17, 2023 at 8:20 am
Enjoyed today’s post. Hal
March 17, 2023 at 1:24 pm
I just love those guys, Irish or not!
March 17, 2023 at 9:38 am
For the most part…happy music.
March 17, 2023 at 1:24 pm
That’s true! I tried to leave off most of the dirges.
