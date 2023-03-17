The Irish Rovers

When I was a child, I was a total cultural sponge. I read every book, examined every bit of art hanging on the walls, and avidly listened to every single one of my parents’ records. They had a fairly eclectic mix, but it didn’t matter whether it was a comedy album (Johnny Standley), classical music, showtunes, or religious music. I listened to them all (and memorized most of them). An early favorite of mine, one of the most often played by all of us, was their album by The Irish Rovers. I thought of The Rovers for today’s post in honor of St. Patrick’s day, so imagine my surprise when I looked them up and learned the boys were actually FROM CANADA. How did we ever get along without the internet?

Well, they may not be Irish, but they were my introduction to Irish music, so here they are anyway!

You can learn more about The Irish Rovers on their website and also on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Wishing everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day!